The Connector 

And when Tambellini finally saw KP in action with his own eyes, he knew he needed her on his team.

In the summer of 2023, Parker, along with Lenny Lennie Childs (now head coach of the Janesville Jets, NAHLOmaha Lancers, USHL) joined the Kraken’s Development Camp staff as part of the NHL Coaches’ Association programs connecting under-represented communities with hockey coaches.

Tambellini watched Parker adapt quickly to the demands of the camp as her attention to detail and work ethic shone through. “She was fantastic.”

And it wasn’t just her hockey-specific skill set that made her stand out. What left an impression on the other coaches was her ability to communicate and connect with Kraken prospects which Tambellini says is one of the most important things for his staff.

“Can you connect with multiple different personalities, and can you find common ground in a quick amount of time?” Tambellini said. “Just how she was able to connect with some of our players on just a totally different level… we were very impressed.”

The timing couldn’t have been better. Tambellini’s interest was piqued to add to his team. Meanwhile, Parker was still in love with teaching the game of hockey, but being a competitor was in her blood. She’d felt it as a player, coach, and scout and she missed the feeling of building towards “winning” and the uniquely rewarding culture that comes from being in a competitive environment.

When she looked into what working with the development staff might be like, she felt that connection return.

“It's a long-term vision that you have,” Parker said. “If this player, this piece of our future is having success that's going to drive us eventually to win here at the National Hockey League level and for Seattle.

“You're creating the next Kraken player, the next wing, or the center, the D, whatever it might be. That's the part that drives you every single day to be the best for your team and our team and player development staff, and for those players too. Eventually they're going to be the players that are (in the Kraken locker room).”