The Connector 

Katelyn Parker won’t be at the Kraken’s celebration of Women in Hockey on Friday night. Instead, she’ll be traveling to Everett to watch and work with three Kraken prospects, Kaden Hammell, Tyson Jugnauth, and Julius Miettinen. (I was in Spokane on Wednesday night for Berks game) Spokane to work with Berkly Catton, the organization’s 2024 first-round draft pick who is at the tail end of his second consecutive 100-plus point season in the WHL.
Helping shape the next generation of NHL players is just the next step for a hockey “lifer” – affectionately known as “KP” - who just happens to also be the first woman to join the Kraken’s development staff.
“KP was a person that had been in the building (as a coach at the Kraken Community Iceplex) and was very respected in all departments,” director of player development Jeff Tambellini said. “I looked into her background, of what she had done in as a player, and then as a coach (at Brown and the University of Connecticut), she had a very extensive and impressive coaching background. I looked at what she had done with USA Hockey (as a scout for the women’s U-18 team). Right away she caught our attention.”