Kakko Arrives, Skates, Looks to be in Lineup

CHICAGO – His first day as a Kraken forward started early for Kaapo Kakko, as in arriving at the team’s downtown Chicago hotel at about 1 a.m. Thursday after his trip from New York. The 23-year-old was nonetheless chipper and ready at 9:50 a.m. to meet head coach Dan Bylsma for the first time.

Player and coach talked about Bylsma watching Kakko play for Team Finland at Men’s World Championships the spring ahead of Kakko being picked No. 2 overall at that summer’s NHL Draft. Bylsma was on hand and befriended several Finnish scouts who were hotly debating that Kakko should go No. 1 instead of American Jack Hughes.

The rationale was sound: As a 17-year-old (“he looked like a man by then,” said Bylsma Thursday morning), Kakko notched six goals and added an assist over ten games with Finland winning the gold medal. In fact, Kakko is the youngest player ever to win gold in all three International Ice Hockey Federation world championship tournaments (U18, U20, men’s).

Bylsma and Kaapo talked for a few minutes, the,n after a team meeting at 10:20, they paired up for a 1-on-1 video session on the head coach’s laptop. Bylsma and Kaapo were both clearly looking forward to the ex-New York Ranger’s debut with the Kraken against Chicago.

“I don’t how you can’t be excited,” said Bylsma before the team’s morning skate.

“But it does come with losing long-time Kraken [defenseman Will Borgen]. Will has grown into a great pro in our organization, especially last year when he paired with ‘Rig’ [Jamie Oleksiak] as basically a shutdown pair.”

What Kakko Brings to the Lineup

Kakko found out about the trade at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, finding out he was booked for a flight at 9:30.

“I had a little bit of time to pack, but I was excited right away,” said Kakko.

The trade for Kakko certainly fits into the team’s need to get more bodies net-front. Along with the scoring potential of a 23-year-old former No. 2 overall draft pick in 2019, Kakko is 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds with a solid reputation for retrieving pucks in the offensive zone, winning puck battles along the sidewalls, protecting the puck from foes, being patient with the puck to make plays and never backing down from crease scrums. His best year on the scoresheet was 18 goals and 22 assists for 40 during 2022-23.

“I'm still good in the O-zone,” said Kakko, who has already logged 330 NHL regular season games, making the NYR out of camp in 2019-20. “That's my game. I can make some plays, challenge you, and score some goals. I think I've been getting better in the defensive zone as a two-way player who can be trusted. Getting to the net is something I've been trying to do a little more, especially this year.

Bylsma’s take: “He’s a big body guy who can hang on the puck in the offensive zone, which gives some time and space for linemates to shoot. We want to be able to utilize his strength and his shot.

In Thursday’s morning skate, it appeared Kakko might get some power play shifts as soon as the night’s road matchup. He was roaming net front with new teammate Jaden Schwartz in the slot during power play run-throughs.