Building a Goalie World

The goaltending position can easily be misunderstood. Whether it’s a function of most teams having just two netminders amidst a roster of 23 players or old adages of not understanding why a player wants pucks fired at them, finding those who love to play in net and then giving them the opportunity to develop their game isn’t always easy.

But Julia Takatsuka is working to change that beginning at the grassroots level.

Takatsuka started playing hockey at age nine. She started as a skater but liked the gear she saw goaltenders wear, and as she realized she was faster than a lot of the people on the ice with her, she decided she needed a new challenge.

“I pretty much told my mom one day that I wanted to play goalie,” Takatsuka said. “She said ‘no,’ and I said ‘yes,’ and she said ‘no.’ I had also just switched (where I was playing). The president of the association asked me what position I played, and I told her I wanted to be a goalie. She said, ‘Well, we have some gear you can borrow.’ And mom said ‘no,’ and I said ‘yes,’ and then mom said, ‘okay.’”

That determination wouldn’t just serve Takatsuka well; it would trickle down to a lot of future goaltenders.

By age 14, the Lynnwood native was playing in net full time. She played through middle school, attended USA Hockey select camps as a teen, and still plays in adult leagues and tournaments, including the Seattle Pride Classic.

Along the way, her passion for the position caught the eye of others, and she was asked if she wanted to start coaching.

“I said ‘no,’ and they said ‘yes,’ and I said, ‘okay,’ so that's how I got into it,” Takatsuka said smiling.

But while there are endless resources for coaching skaters in hockey, Takatsuka was quickly frustrated with the lack of knowledge about goaltending in the coaching community.

“I was making it all up on my own as I was going,” Takatsuka said. “I went to the level one USA Hockey coaching certification, and I'm in this room with all these coaches, and they never talked about goalie. And I'm like, none of this applies to me. I'm not coaching skaters; I'm only coaching the goalies. Where's my content?”

But she persevered. Takatsuka continued to attend trainings and camps and found the goalie community that was nestled within. The young coach’s network grew as did her comfort working with kids on the ice. As USA Hockey piloted coaching training specific to goaltending, Takatsuka was in attendance, and this season, she became one of just 30 individuals to complete gold level training – the highest level available.