Introducing Kraken Hockey Network 

The Kraken‘s major roster upgrades, from big-name free-agent signings to contract extensions for star players to a new Stanley Cup-winning head coach, represent just the start for fans this season. The team introduced the groundbreaking Kraken Hockey Network (KHN) Monday with the promise that 96 percent of fans in Washington, Oregon and Alaska will be able to watch at no additional costs through their existing basic cable and Prime streaming services.

The new network will broadcast games on KING 5, KONG and select TEGNA, Gray, Cox and Morgan Murphy TV stations, plus Prime to afford multiple options for local fans on a range of devices. The games will be carried over-the-air in the Seattle region on TEGNA’s KONG with approximately 15 games simulcast on TEGNA’s NBC affiliate KING 5.

For fans outside of the Seattle region, Kraken partner TEGNA, which owns and operates the local stations, will air games on KGW in Portland and KREM in Spokane, totaling nearly 4 million households in Seattle/Portland/Spokane. KHN has added affiliates in Juneau (KYEX) and Anchorage (KAUU) along with one in Yakima (KAPP-KVEW, CBS affiliate) and another in Eugene (KEVU-KLSR) to bolster the three-state access for the Kraken faithful.

Prime, of course, is available everywhere in Washington, Alaska and Oregon. The aim is to super-size fan access to games and eliminate subscription costs across the Pacific Northwest. It should be noted that ten games will be nationally televised on ESPN, TNT or ABC. The Kraken are the first NHL team to partner directly with the streamer.

If radio is your jam and/or you can’t be near a screen during Kraken action, anchor station Sports Radio KJR 93.3 FM and iHeart Radio have garnered 26 affiliate stations (seven in Alaska alone) across the three states plus parts of Idaho and Montana that are in the teams NHL-approved broadcast region. That affiliate total is the third highest in the league; only Pittsburgh and Minnesota, both long-time franchises, have more.