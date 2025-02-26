Icing The ‘Seattle Freeze’

Ashley Arnston was just out of a long-term relationship and hoping to socialize more when volunteering a few seasons ago to sell 50/50 raffle tickets at Kraken home games.

But Arnston never expected she’d eventually travel to Kraken road games alongside other volunteers from the One Roof Foundation 50/50 Raffle, pres. by Washington’s Lottery, she wound up meeting. What began as friendships at Climate Pledge Arena expanded outside the rink to Kraken playoff watch parties, birthday gatherings, and eventually road trips.

“It’s a really great way just to develop friendships and community,” Arnston, 30, who grew up in Shoreline, said of her friend group and others formed amongst the 50/50 volunteers. “I have a few friends from there that I don’t travel with, but I’m always excited to see them. I’m starting to have dinner with one of the other ladies there and it’s just really a solid group of folks.

“It’s a great way to combat the Seattle Freeze.”

The 50/50 raffle has been a hockey constant for decades in arenas worldwide, where half the money collected goes to the night’s winner and the other half to a charity or community group. The Kraken version, which launched in the franchise’s sophomore 2022-23 season, gives half the proceeds to the team and arena’s One Roof Foundation charity arm. The Foundation works to increase access to play for young people across the region. In King County, access to play depends on household income, primary language spoken at home, and zip code but research shows sports benefit young people in many ways – from teaching them about teamwork, resilience, improved mental health and raising self-esteem. The foundation is funding programs including developing sports courts across the region, and providing financial assistance to young people wanting to learn to skate and learn to play. Every $20 raised ORF can fund one child's Learn to Skate lessons.

The program launched in September 2022 during the team’s second season, with Arnston beginning to volunteer that December in the arena’s Modelo Cantina. After a few shifts, she was paired off with another new volunteer, Minnesota native Laurie Feldman, 41, and the pair quickly hit it off.

Not long after, another volunteer, who’d worked with Arnston her very first shift, introduced her to Brandon Cadotte, 32, a Michigan transplant who’d also recently started selling the raffles. Before long, Arnston, Feldman, and Cadotte began being stationed together around the arena, then asked their supervisor whether that could become a more permanent arrangement.

“So, we all just got connected by happenstance and have really started hanging out together a lot more often,” Arnston said.

Arnston and Feldman started hanging out together and then the trio attended some watch parties when the Kraken made the playoffs that season. They later discovered a mutual fondness for attending drag shows and have done that repeatedly at a favored Capitol Hill bar.

Then, last March, Arnston and Feldman, who’d attended Arizona State University, took a trip to Tempe to see the Kraken play the Coyotes.

“That kind of opened it up,” Feldman said. “It was like ‘Oh, we’re good travel buddies.’”