Leaving Her Comfort Zone 

“The people in general had a very different mindset of their place in the world,” she said. “In America, we’re very concerned about ourselves. We’re the center of our own universe at times, whereas over there you’re rubbing elbows with all your neighbors. There’s no way to not be concerned about what your neighbor, or your country’s neighbor, is up to.”
That was especially true getting to live through the “Brexit” debate ahead of the Dec. 31, 2020 transition date.
“I feel like when Brexit came along, it had a lot of the mentality, or mindset of an American,” she said. “Kind of like, ‘We can support our own’ and ‘We don't really need to be a part of anything larger.’ But then going to school with a lot of other Europeans, hearing their side of it and being able to see it all firsthand was really interesting.”
And in today’s politically charged landscape, she wouldn’t mind seeing more Americans broaden their scope.
“I think that right now in America, we have a lot of different opinions about how life should be,” she said. “And I think everyone is very valid in their opinion. But it’s hard for me to get behind an opinion when you haven’t experienced anything different. Even if you come back and haven’t changed your mind about anything, that’s perfectly fine. That’s all a part of the journey.”
That said, Stultz gained a “new appreciation for” her home country while abroad and is loving life here. She’s getting married in October to her fiancée, Nate Sewell, who she met at Ernst & Young and began dating three years ago.
And she’s crazy about her hockey job. She attended her first ever Kraken game during the preseason, then took her father to the season opener against St. Louis and loved the “electric” atmosphere.
“I like feeling a part of something that’s bigger than me,” Stultz said. “When I went into accounting, I felt I probably wasn’t going to have the most exciting career path – and that’s fine because I love accounting and really excel at it some days.
“But I knew if I was lucky enough to find a job that let me do accounting and be excited about my day to day, then I knew that’s when I would hit the lottery. And that’s what it feels like here.”