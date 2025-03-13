Leaving Her Comfort Zone 

That she did during her junior year at the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business in January 2018 when she signed up for a semester at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and had a front row seat to tumult from Great Britain’s “Brexit” decision to leave the European Union. Years later, she’d push that comfort zone yet again by leaving a six-year career at the Ernst & Young Accounting firm to join the Kraken.

“When I accepted the job, I honestly felt like I was taking somebody else’s dream job,” Stultz said. “Because I’ve never followed hockey. I’ve never wanted to work in sports. And I know there are about a million other people that do.

“And you know, where am I going to fit in all that with co-workers who probably all live, sleep and breathe hockey?”

She’d forwarded the job posting to friends in an accounting chat group figuring one of them would jump at it. When none did, Stultz applied and is now thrilled.

She’d long desired to feel more part of a team.

“Honestly, it’s been amazing,” she said. “I’d always felt that I liked sports even though I wouldn’t call myself a ‘sports’ fan. I call myself a ‘team’ fan. So, if I have someone to root for, that’s what makes sports so much fun. And now, I feel like I have the best reason ever to root for a team.”

The Kraken are profiling Stultz and other employees as part of Women In Hockey Night, pres. by PitchBook, taking place during Friday’s home game against Utah HC. It’s part of Kraken Common Thread – the team’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity through a series of themed game events and yearlong community initiatives aimed at growing the game of hockey.

PitchBook and the Kraken are celebrating outstanding female leaders from five Seattle companies that are team partners and PitchBook clients. These honorees, recognized for their impact, will be featured in a campaign celebrating their achievements and hosted on the PitchBook Suite Level during Friday’s game.

Stultz’s new Kraken job revived some inner fire she’d felt on prior study trips abroad.