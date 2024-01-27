French Connection 

While a hockey game is 60 minutes of battle between two teams, often after the final horn, the jerseys – and the logos on the front – are set aside, and players from both squads meet with one another in the hallways outside the locker rooms. Sometimes it's childhood friends catching up with one another. Sometimes former teammates sharing stories, or it can also be an opportunity to connect with players from your home country.
For two skaters, tomorrow night will be the only opportunity to accomplish the latter (at least in person) this season.
Unlike countries like Sweden or Canada which are home to hundreds of NHL players, to date, only 12 individuals born in France have ever participated in an NHL game and this season, only two are currently playing: Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare and Columbus’ Alexandre Texier.
“We are the only two (French players) right now in the league,” Texier said. “So that plus every time we get a chance to go for a World Championship or (international) tournaments it's always a good feeling, it’s a good thing for our country and for the young guys back home because hockey is not big in France. Hopefully, it's getting better.”