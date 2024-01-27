French Connection 

For Texier to mention younger players in his home country isn’t just a cliché. With hockey still struggling to get a foothold in France, the pool of high-end players is small, so most are going to know of one another. And, if you’re good enough to make the national team, you’re going to be seeing many of the same faces a lot of times year after year. And those connections matter.

“Our national team is a family, it’s not (just) a national team,” Bellemare said. “Because we aren't so many, we're going through so much together, right? That makes the bond become tighter and tighter. So that makes this whole thing more like family more than (just) a national team.”

Team France ultimately brought Bellemare and Texier together in 2021 when they played in the Olympic qualifiers. But the 24-year-old already knew of Bellemare who at this point had seven successful NHL seasons under his belt; holds the record for NHL games played by a Frenchman (689); and, according to Texier, is “an inspiration” to young French hockey players.

“He’s been in the League for ten years,” Texier said. “He's just a leader… the way he works, and he's been through a lot of stuff. He's a great person. He's a great teammate, and I can't say enough about him. He knows and I know every time I have some questions, I can call him.”

That friendship that was born in that 2021 tournament was something Texier could rely on just over a year later. After dealing with the loss of two family members, the forward felt pulled to be closer to family and to home.

Conversations with Bellemare helped him through the decision-making process.

“I was on the phone with him a lot before this decision about not coming back, of course, and everything that happened,” Bellemare said. “There were a lot of doubts for him, like ‘should I do this or should I not?’ Being an older player and being in the League for longer than him, I was happy to be there to give whatever advice I could in this case.

“I will do it for any guy that I play with but (Texier) is very special because he's like my little brother.”