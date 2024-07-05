A Winner at Every Stop, Laxdal Steps In

Through a wide and deep search, American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley has landed another championship-caliber head coach in Derek Laxdal. The former NHL player and long-time coach across the NHL, AHL, ECHL, Western Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League is a proven winner with a clear mission to develop players for the next step in hockey.

In the southern California desert, that means helping both prospects and NHL-tested veterans to improve their games and get called up to the Kraken and/or make future opening night rosters. It also means Laxdal will be following a tough act in first-ever Firebirds coach Dan Bylsma, now, of course, holding the same role with Seattle. Bylsma headed up two straight Western Conference titles and trips to the Calder Cup Final, in which title dreams pushed to a Game 7 overtime and Game 6 overtime.

“We are pleased to welcome Derek and his family to the Firebirds,” said Kraken GM Ron Francis. “Derek has a successful history of coaching and developing players at all levels. We look forward to him leading our group as we continue to build upon the foundation we have established in the AHL and the local community in our first two years in the Valley.”

Laxdal, 58, who appeared in 67 NHL games for Toronto and the New York Islanders, was a coaching fixture in the Dallas Stars organization from 2014 to 2022, first as head coach of the AHL Texas Stars for five seasons, then three with Dallas as an assistant coach. In 2018, Laxdal led the Austin-based Texas Stars to the Calder Cup Final, losing in seven games to the Toronto Marlies. In the 2020 pandemic-induced NHL bubble, Laxdal was part of Dallas winning the Western Conference and reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Some of the elite NHL players on Laxdal’s AHL teams include Dallas standouts: forward Roope Hintz, defenseman Esa Lindell, and former Dallas defenseman who had two game-winning goals in the 2020 playoff run and Kraken stalwart defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, who played three full seasons in Laxdal's first three Texas Stars years.

When Rick Bowness stepped down as Dallas head coach in 2022, Laxdal was part of the Stars changing out the entire coaching staff. Laxdal took the head coaching job at the Ontario Hockey League Oshawa Generals. The storied franchise was in a rebuilding year during 2022-23 with a young squad but still qualified for the OHL playoffs. This past season, Laxdal’s squad jelled in a big way, posting a 49-19-0 regular season and advancing to the league final.