Kraken Show Some Fight, But Not Enough

Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand apparently learned how to protect himself during those 600 games he’s now played in the NHL.

Bjorkstrand decided to go down fighting in Thursday night’s 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, getting into a midgame scrap with 6-foot-4, 211-pound defenseman Simon Benoit and holding him off through most of the dust-up. That Benoit has four inches and 35 pounds on the Kraken winger, not to mention at least 16 previous NHL fights, didn’t keep Bjorkstrand from engaging in his second tussle in fewer than four weeks.

In both cases, including a fight in Buffalo last month against 6-foot-2, 216-pound defenseman Dennis Gilbert, the playmaking Bjorkstrand took on much bigger guys and held his own. And that typified this now-completed lengthy homestand for the Kraken in which they took on teams well ahead of them in the standings and battled to near-standstills in each before the Maple Leafs clearly got the better of them.

Phillippe Myers, Bobby McMann, and Matthew Knies helped Toronto build a three-goal lead by the second intermission before Eeli Tolvanen finally got the Kraken on the board just under six minutes into the third. Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord picked up a secondary assist on the goal – his second assist of this season and his career -- but it wasn’t enough for a Kraken team that now heads to Calgary on Saturday night before the two-week mid-winter break for the Four Nations Cup tournament.

Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz made his first start in two months after knee surgery, turning aside 27 of 28 shots for the win.

The Kraken played nine of their past 10 games at Climate Pledge Arena – the lone exception being a contest in Edmonton last week – and wound up going 4-4-1 that span. Beyond the top-10 Maple Leafs, the Kraken also faced No. 1 overall Washington, red-hot Detroit, and the playoff-positioned Los Angeles Kings and Flames.

All of the games against the playoff contenders were relatively close, despite the Kraken going 1-3-1 in those matchups. Even this contest against Toronto was still in doubt on the scoreboard until the closing minutes despite the Maple Leafs enjoying a vast edge in the overall play.

The game took a decisive turn on the Knies's goal, in which he deflected an incoming point shot with a stick that was up around his shoulder level. But for the second time this week, the Kraken lost an ensuing challenge and were penalized for it while the goal counted.

This time, unlike earlier in the week in a one-goal loss to Calgary, they didn’t get burned on the ensuing power play. But they had given up a power play goal to the fearsome Leafs late in the first period after a double-minor for high-sticking taken by Chandler Stephenson.

Kraken netminder Daccord again did his part to keep his team close on the scoreboard decide the ice being tilted in Toronto’s favor for much of it. Daccord faced 30 shots – the third straight game he’s seen at least that many – but held things together long enough for the Kraken to pull him for a two-man advantage after being afforded a late power play.

But Stolarz and his defenders held firm, allowing the Leafs to improve to 4-0 lifetime at Climate Pledge. The Kraken have scored only five combined goals in those home games.