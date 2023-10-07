News Feed

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.

Final Buzzer: Border Battle Won

Camp Book: Kraken Trending in Right Direction for Opener

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Canucks | 7 p.m.

Final Buzzer: Kraken Generate Scoring Chances, Fall Short

3 Game Essentials | Oilers at Kraken | 7 p.m.

Melanson Balances Grit and Goals

Analytics with Alison: Yamamoto Deep Dive

Camp Book: Evans Impresses Again, More Roster Cuts

final buzzer seattle at vancouver

3 Game Essentials | Canucks at Kraken | 7 p.m.

At the Ground Floor(ball)

Camp Book: No Complacency,Sizing Up Yamamoto, Evans

Dumoulin feature 9/22

final buzzer calgary at seattle/seattle at calgary split squad

3 game essentials kraken at flames/flames at kraken split squad

Jobs Fair: Competition Begins

Allies in Sport and Play

Final Buzzer: Strong Work in EDM, Next Stop Vegas

Philipp Grubauer turns in his best night of the preseason, just in time for opening faceoff Tuesday. Kraken generates scoring chances but see hot goalie for second time in week

By Bob Condor
The preseason schedule was completed with a road game in Edmonton Friday. Next up is the 2023-24 NHL regular season with an opening night date at Vegas.

The Kraken looked ready for the 82 games ahead with crisp play in all zones and Philipp Grubauer making midseason-form saves in the early going. No surprise on the first-period scorers. Kraken winger Jared McCann, he of the 40 regular-season goals to lead Seattle in scoring last year, opened the goal count with an unassisted zinger of a shot to beat Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell 13 minutes into contest.

SEA@EDM: McCann puts Kraken on the board

EDM superstar Connor McDavid answered three minutes later with his fourth preseason goal to solve Grubauer, who made several big stops and benefitted from the competitive shots fired his way all night long. He was putting up highlight-reel saves in the first minutes and continued to keep his squad close when the home Oilers were up 3-1 in the third period, including a late-game solo break for Oilers first-liner Zach Hyman. The Kraken’s No. 1 goalie looked tuned up for next week’s opener.

The Gourde line started and Adam Larsson paired on defenseman Ryker Evans, the American Hockey League all-star and 2021 second rounder still in the NHL mix and subbing for Vince Dunn, who did skate Wednesday. The Matty Beniers line (with McCann and Jordan Eberle) was making plays and showing speed and skills. Jamie Oleksiak and Will Borgen were back as the second pairing after working with younger prospects for portions of training camp.

For fans monitoring the competition for spots on the fourth line, Friday’s trio dressed was veteran free-agent signee Pierre-Edouard Bellemare centering between Brandon Tanev and Tye Kartye. 

Oilers goalie Jack Campbell, who starred Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena, looked sharp again Friday, making pivotal saves on Beniers, Eberle and others. Campbell finished the night with 34 saves.

Seattle’s roster stood at 27 going into Friday’s game. It will need to be at 23 by Monday, reported into the league by mid-day.