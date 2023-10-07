Final Buzzer: Strong Work in EDM, Next Stop Vegas

EDM superstar Connor McDavid answered three minutes later with his fourth preseason goal to solve Grubauer, who made several big stops and benefitted from the competitive shots fired his way all night long. He was putting up highlight-reel saves in the first minutes and continued to keep his squad close when the home Oilers were up 3-1 in the third period, including a late-game solo break for Oilers first-liner Zach Hyman. The Kraken’s No. 1 goalie looked tuned up for next week’s opener.

The Gourde line started and Adam Larsson paired on defenseman Ryker Evans, the American Hockey League all-star and 2021 second rounder still in the NHL mix and subbing for Vince Dunn, who did skate Wednesday. The Matty Beniers line (with McCann and Jordan Eberle) was making plays and showing speed and skills. Jamie Oleksiak and Will Borgen were back as the second pairing after working with younger prospects for portions of training camp.

For fans monitoring the competition for spots on the fourth line, Friday’s trio dressed was veteran free-agent signee Pierre-Edouard Bellemare centering between Brandon Tanev and Tye Kartye.

Oilers goalie Jack Campbell, who starred Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena, looked sharp again Friday, making pivotal saves on Beniers, Eberle and others. Campbell finished the night with 34 saves.

Seattle’s roster stood at 27 going into Friday’s game. It will need to be at 23 by Monday, reported into the league by mid-day.