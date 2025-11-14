Captaining the Comeback

Down 3-2 in final period, Kraken tie it on early one-timer power play goal by Eeli Tolvanen, then Jordan Eberle takes over with game-winner and late insurance empty netter to seal 5-3 convincing win

Kraken captain Jordan Eberle is off to a hot start this season, and getting hot under the jersey collar kicked the veteran into an even higher gear, scoring the go-ahead goal here after a melee at center ice. The multi-man showdown started when Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley dropped Eberle along the boards and then held the Kraken veteran too long for Eberle’s liking or linemate Mason Marchment, for that matter. Pushing, shoving, and anger ensued, but no penalties were meted out.

No problem. Coach Lane Lambert put Eberle, Marchment and their center, Matty Beniers, out for the next shift after the stoppage. Marchment passed to Beniers, who was patiently waiting for a play to unfold, spinning while he was at it. Then he zipped a shot-pass to Eberle on the back post for a redirection and goal. You bet, Eberle and the capacity crowd enjoyed the captain’s emphatic goal celebration. Climate Pledge Arena was at its loudest this season, hundreds upon hundreds of fans doing their own fist pumping. The goal stood as the game-winner in a rousing 5-3 victory, Seattle’s second over Winnipeg this young season. The Kraken are now 8-4-5 on the season with San Jose in town Saturday.

“It's a good team over there,” said Eberle at his locker post-game. “We've been kind of fighting it to put the puck in it a little bit. So, I mean, to get some offense, it’s obviously massive.” Eberle was back alongside Matty Benier and Marchment on the other wing. He appreciated their efforts on the go-ahead/ultimately game-winning goal that transformed of night of some miscues into a “massive” win too. “He made a great, great play,” said Eberle when asked about the Beniers pass. “Marchment made a great play to find him,” said Eberle. [Beniers] was skating. He was physically winning battles ... I love playing with him. He's an elite player.” Ever the captain, Eberle did his part to reinforce how this fifth-year Kraken team can thrive as a playoff contender: “Defense is going to be the backbone of this club. That's how we're going to win hockey games. But you’ve got to create offense out of that ... you see the puck going in, it just gives you confidence and gives guys confidence.”

Hear from Jordan Eberle following Seattle's 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg is an elite offensive team, as evidenced by a goal apiece in this game by Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. Both are double-digit goal scorers already this season. But starting goalie Phil Grubauer made several clutch saves down the stretch over the 13-plus minutes following Eberle’s game-winner. Kraken players blocked some shots as well, including 19-year-old Berkly Catton, who impressed on some extra third-period shifts with Marchment out of action for a couple of shifts due to a required exam per the league’s concussion protocol.

“I thought [Grubauer] was dialed in,” said Lambert. “He has made some really, really good saves in the third period. Good for him, good for us. “

Connor had the last best scoring chance for Winnipeg, but his shot sailed wide with an extra Jets attacker on the ice. Seconds later, Matty Beniers got control of the puck and moved the puck to—who else and who sweeter? – for the insurance goal, making it 5-3. Eberle now has seven goals on the season to lead the Kraken. Vince Dunn scored a goal and added two assists in what is arguably (anyone debating here?) the biggest win of the season.

Coming Back Not Once, Not Twice, But Three Times

This Winnipeg squad has struggled in recent games, but still arrived in town with 20 standings points on the season. When the visiting team scored on a late-period power play to make it 3-2, Seattle answered with their own man-advantage goal early in the third period.

Funny thing, after Thursday’s morning skate, coach Lane Lambert remarked how much he liked the work of the power play units Sunday night in Dallas. He quipped that he couldn’t believe his squad didn’t score and mentioned some Grade-A chances by Eeli Tolvanen. Well, it was Tolvanen who scored the power-play goal to tie it at 3-3, the Finnish forward unleashing his dangerous one-timer. Vince Dunn earned the assist with the setup, once again reinforcing what he told Tolvanen pretty much the first time they talked when the former first-round pick by Nashville was claimed on waivers by the Kraken. Dunn said, “When I pass you the puck, shoot it.”

The final result and third-period scoring put aside two miscues by the Kraken in the middle period. One was three Kraken players going off on a long change without realizing WPG's leading goal scorer, Mark Scheifele, was setting up for a stretch pass and breakaway to make it 2-1 visitors. With 14 seconds left in the period, the Kraken were whistled for a too-many-men penalty when Eeli Tolvanen joined play before Mason Marchment returned to the bench. Both players are responsible, Marchment for maybe skating off quicker, and Tolvanen for being aware of where his teammate was. As it turned out, those mistakes were wiped out by good work from both teams in the third period. The game video awaits, though.

“We battled hard and we were playing well,” said Lambert. “We were just shooting ourselves in the foot [with the second-period mistakes]. There was never a doubt that if we stop doing that – and we have to stop doing that and learn from these things – that we could come back in the game.”

Head coach Lane Lambert speaks with the media following Seattle's 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Kakko Scores First Goal of Season, Then Departs

It took seven games, but Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko scored his goal of the season Thursday night to tie this contest with Winnipeg as the first period was winding down. Kakko was positioned net-front, an ideal place pretty much any time a team is hunting for goals. Linemate Jaden Schwartz put a shot on net, the Kakko deflected on what was his seventh shot of the season. Kakko’s late start was forced by a preseason injury that required four full weeks before he could return to play.

Coaches, teammates and fans were likely hoping the score ignites a productive streak for the Finnish winger who came to Seattle in a trade that sent defenseman Will Borgen to the New York Rangers. In his first two games in a Kraken uniform, Kakko was held scoreless; in the next dozen games, he racked up four goals and nine assists for 13 points. He finished the year with 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points in 49 games.

On the goal Thursday, Kakko parked his 6-foot-1, 215-pound presence just outside star Jets' goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s crease to his left. Vince Dunn started the scoring and told Kraken Hockey Network’s Piper Shaw he likes seeing teammates net-front as part of “making sure we are connected” in the offensive zone.

As for Kakko, once he saw the puck work its way past Hellebucyk, he heaved a huge sigh and smiled as he registered in the 2025-26 goal column. Unfortunately, Kakko left the game after just 18 seconds on his next shift in the first period and did not return with the Kraken, reporting a lower-body issue. Lambert had no update on Kakko after the game.

