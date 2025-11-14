Captaining the Comeback

Kraken captain Jordan Eberle is off to a hot start this season, and getting hot under the jersey collar kicked the veteran into an even higher gear, scoring the go-ahead goal here after a melee at center ice. The multi-man showdown started when Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley dropped Eberle along the boards and then held the Kraken veteran too long for Eberle’s liking or linemate Mason Marchment, for that matter. Pushing, shoving, and anger ensued, but no penalties were meted out.
No problem. Coach Lane Lambert put Eberle, Marchment and their center, Matty Beniers, out for the next shift after the stoppage. Marchment passed to Beniers, who was patiently waiting for a play to unfold, spinning while he was at it. Then he zipped a shot-pass to Eberle on the back post for a redirection and goal. You bet, Eberle and the capacity crowd enjoyed the captain’s emphatic goal celebration. Climate Pledge Arena was at its loudest this season, hundreds upon hundreds of fans doing their own fist pumping. The goal stood as the game-winner in a rousing 5-3 victory, Seattle’s second over Winnipeg this young season. The Kraken are now 8-4-5 on the season with San Jose in town Saturday.
“It's a good team over there,” said Eberle at his locker post-game. “We've been kind of fighting it to put the puck in it a little bit. So, I mean, to get some offense, it’s obviously massive.” Eberle was back alongside Matty Benier and Marchment on the other wing. He appreciated their efforts on the go-ahead/ultimately game-winning goal that transformed of night of some miscues into a “massive” win too. “He made a great, great play,” said Eberle when asked about the Beniers pass. “Marchment made a great play to find him,” said Eberle. [Beniers] was skating. He was physically winning battles ... I love playing with him. He's an elite player.” Ever the captain, Eberle did his part to reinforce how this fifth-year Kraken team can thrive as a playoff contender: “Defense is going to be the backbone of this club. That's how we're going to win hockey games. But you’ve got to create offense out of that ... you see the puck going in, it just gives you confidence and gives guys confidence.”