Captaining the Comeback

Winnipeg is an elite offensive team, as evidenced by a goal apiece in this game by Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. Both are double-digit goal scorers already this season. But starting goalie Phil Grubauer made several clutch saves down the stretch over the 13-plus minutes following Eberle’s game-winner. Kraken players blocked some shots as well, including 19-year-old Berkly Catton, who impressed on some extra third-period shifts with Marchment out of action for a couple of shifts due to a required exam per the league’s concussion protocol.

“I thought [Grubauer] was dialed in,” said Lambert. “He has made some really, really good saves in the third period. Good for him, good for us. “

Connor had the last best scoring chance for Winnipeg, but his shot sailed wide with an extra Jets attacker on the ice. Seconds later, Matty Beniers got control of the puck and moved the puck to—who else and who sweeter? – for the insurance goal, making it 5-3. Eberle now has seven goals on the season to lead the Kraken. Vince Dunn scored a goal and added two assists in what is arguably (anyone debating here?) the biggest win of the season.

Coming Back Not Once, Not Twice, But Three Times

This Winnipeg squad has struggled in recent games, but still arrived in town with 20 standings points on the season. When the visiting team scored on a late-period power play to make it 3-2, Seattle answered with their own man-advantage goal early in the third period.

Funny thing, after Thursday’s morning skate, coach Lane Lambert remarked how much he liked the work of the power play units Sunday night in Dallas. He quipped that he couldn’t believe his squad didn’t score and mentioned some Grade-A chances by Eeli Tolvanen. Well, it was Tolvanen who scored the power-play goal to tie it at 3-3, the Finnish forward unleashing his dangerous one-timer. Vince Dunn earned the assist with the setup, once again reinforcing what he told Tolvanen pretty much the first time they talked when the former first-round pick by Nashville was claimed on waivers by the Kraken. Dunn said, “When I pass you the puck, shoot it.”

The final result and third-period scoring put aside two miscues by the Kraken in the middle period. One was three Kraken players going off on a long change without realizing WPG's leading goal scorer, Mark Scheifele, was setting up for a stretch pass and breakaway to make it 2-1 visitors. With 14 seconds left in the period, the Kraken were whistled for a too-many-men penalty when Eeli Tolvanen joined play before Mason Marchment returned to the bench. Both players are responsible, Marchment for maybe skating off quicker, and Tolvanen for being aware of where his teammate was. As it turned out, those mistakes were wiped out by good work from both teams in the third period. The game video awaits, though.

“We battled hard and we were playing well,” said Lambert. “We were just shooting ourselves in the foot [with the second-period mistakes]. There was never a doubt that if we stop doing that – and we have to stop doing that and learn from these things – that we could come back in the game.”