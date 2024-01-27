Blues Prevail Over Kraken in OT

It might still be January, but Friday’s visit to Climate Pledge Arena by the St. Louis Blues felt like a playoff game pretty much all night with skillful goals, big saves, plenty of hits, lead changes and no fans about to leave early. Understandable since the two teams entered the night just one point away from each other in what right now is a seven-team tussle for the two final bids for this spring’s Western Conference bracket of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The added ingredient of Seattle-worthy fan decibels was pulsing throughout the stands all night, right from opening cheers for returning hero Yanni Gourde

And, of course, the game went to overtime with both teams earning a standings point that will help fight off the other five teams vying for those wild-card spots. But St. Louis picked up the extra point with Pavel Buchnevich’s second goal of the game and 16th of the season. The Kraken are now 20-18-10 with the homestand concluding with Columbus Sunday night.

St. Louis jumped out in front 1-0 and the Kraken quickly answered to make 1-1 at first intermission. Seattle built a two-goal lead with a pair of scores early second period (fan bedlam ensued) to maintain a pace that ended on this night with 36 shots for the home squad and roughly half that for St. Louis. Goaltenders Jordan Binnington (a Cup winner in 2018) and rookie Joey Daccord both made stops that batted down momentum for the opponent.

St. Louis scored on a tip-in late in the middle period to tighten the score and let loose the drama. When St. Louis evened it just a minute-plus into the third period, the Kraken intensity didn’t wane and instead waxed for more than handful of scoring threats that Binnington shielded from his net.