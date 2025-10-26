Thrice is Nice: Kraken Win Third Straight at Home

The last time the Kraken racked up 12 standings points this early in the hockey year was at the start of the 2022-23 season, which of course led to a first-round playoff series win over defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado and just one victory short of reaching the Western Conference. With Saturday’s tight, boisterous 3-2 win over an Edmonton team that has advanced to the Stanley Cup the last two springs, the Kraken record stands at 5-2-2 for 12 points in nine games.

That qualifies as the franchise’s best start in the first five seasons. The 2022-23 Kraken squad hit the dozen mark in 10 games. Wednesday’s home showdown with Montreal presents a chance to up the best start to 14 points in the first 10 games.

The Kraken's style of play under new coach Lane Lambert continues to look like the perfect fit, posting a 3-0 home record. Seattle has doused two of the Western Conference’s best teams and offenses in the last three nights with Joey Daccord and relentless forechecking. Here in a decibel-laden Climate Pledge Arena, two game-turning goals from captain Jordan Eberle, along with a fourth-line score, held up for the victory that had fans holding their collective breath right to the final buzzer, including one last faceoff in the Seattle zone with 3.3 seconds left.

Eberle now has four goals on the season, with linemate Matty Beniers picking up the primary assists on both scores to make it five assists on the year. Both Eberle goals were evidence of his underrated pinpoint shooting skills, while Beniers simply looks faster than most opponents this season. Rookie Berkly Catton had a solid night as the third man on the Seattle first line, picking up an assist early in the period and flashing several slick offensive moves, one that could have fueled an Eberle hat trick.

Key Goal from Kartye

Forward Tye Kartye’s game has been trending up in recent games with a strong two-way, all-zones output in Thursday’s road game at Winnipeg. In the second period here Saturday, Kartye was reward in the scoring column with his first goal of the season. The fourth-liner finished off a speedy rush up with Ryan Winterton, who laced a perfect lead pass to Kartye. Veteran center Ben Meyers, effectively filling the role of sidelined Freddy Gaudreau, picked up the secondary assist. The fourth-liners made the most of their time on ice, getting a little more than six minutes of playing time in the first two periods.