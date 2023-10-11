News Feed

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vegas

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vegas
Opening Night Roster Set, Daccord, Kartye Earn Spots

Opening Night Roster Set, Daccord, Kartye Earn Spots
Analytics with Alison: Bellemare Deep Dive

Analytics with Alison: Bellemare Deep Dive
Deep Ink: Andre Burakovsky

Deep Ink: Andre Burakovsky
Final Buzzer: Strong Work in EDM, Next Stop Vegas

Final Buzzer: Strong Work in EDM, Next Stop Vegas
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.
Final Buzzer: Border Battle Won

Final Buzzer: Border Battle Won
Camp Book: Kraken Trending in Right Direction for Opener

Camp Book: Kraken Trending in Right Direction for Opener
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Canucks | 7 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Canucks | 7 p.m.
Final Buzzer: Kraken Generate Scoring Chances, Fall Short

Final Buzzer: Kraken Generate Scoring Chances, Fall Short
3 Game Essentials | Oilers at Kraken | 7 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Oilers at Kraken | 7 p.m.
Melanson Balances Grit and Goals

Body of Work: Melanson Balances Grit and Goals
Analytics with Alison: Yamamoto Deep Dive

Analytics with Alison: Yamamoto Deep Dive
Camp Book: Evans Impresses Again, More Roster Cuts

Camp Book: Evans Impresses Again, More Roster Cuts
final buzzer seattle at vancouver

Final Buzzer: Tolvanen Shines
3 Game Essentials | Canucks at Kraken | 7 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Canucks at Kraken | 7 p.m.
At the Ground Floor(ball)

At the Ground Floor(ball)
Camp Book: No Complacency,Sizing Up Yamamoto, Evans

Camp Book: No Complacency, Sizing Up Yamamoto, Evans

Final Buzzer: Kraken Take Wrong Turn in Opener

Seattle aggressive early but Vegas goal on first shot and fluke second goal mar first 20 minutes, Kraken tighten up uneven play but Vegas holds on for divisional win. Nashville next

FinalBuzzer_Away_16x9
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

LAS VEGAS – Some nights in the National Hockey League are simply better to be quickly forgotten and forgiven by fans, even if Tuesday’s 4-1 loss at Vegas was the season opener and a nationally-televised divisional showdown. But Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol will review the tape and determine ways to improve and make adjustments before his squad takes the ice in Nashville for Game 2 of the new season Thursday.

“There’s no way we’re goung to let it go,” said Hakstol post-game. “We left something on the table today. I’m not disappointed with the overall effort. I think some individuals can have a better night. We’ve got to take some things out of this, improve on them and get right back at it in two nights.”

“It’s good to have live games, full games that you can go back as a group collectively see the way we want to play, find the good, find the negative and learn from it,” said alternate captain Jordan Eberle. “That’s how you become a better team.”

Important number there, Game 2. That means there are 81 games to reverse the sourness here in Vegas, where the 2023 Stanley Cup banner was raised to the rafters before the game amid noise and pomp and an extended 15-some minutes between warmups and puck drop. There will be better outcomes and sweeter moments in the hockey months ahead.

Post-Game Sound: Jordan Eberle, Jared McCann & Coach Hakstol

On the Plus Side ...

Before reviewing some of the dread, let’s cover some positives: After going down 3-0 early in the second period, Seattle’s Yanni Gourde line and top defensive pair Adam Larsson and Vince Dunn circled up during the first TV timeout of the second frame appearing to vow to reverse the game momentum starting with a strong shift. Veteran moves unfolded.

On the next shift, Matty Beniers jumped straight up off his skates to keep a popped-up puck in the Vegas zone. Jordan Eberle, who earlier in period was flattened netfront by young VGK winger Paul Cotter, was back in the hard area in and around the net finding a way to move the puck to linemate Jared McCann, who muscled a quick-release shot past Adin Hill to score the Kraken’s first goal of the season. The second period ended 3-1 with the night not lights-out lost after 40 minutes.

Jared McCann with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Another positive: The Kraken penalty killers posted a clean sheet, shutting down potent VGK power play units twice, one each in the first two periods of play. Meanwhile, after Vegas outchanced the visitors 8 to 4 in Grade-A scoring opportunities during the first period, Seattle rebounded with five high-dangers chances compared to three for Vegas, per Natural Stat Trick.

Power Outage, Late-Game Missed Opportunity

Seattle managed four shots in six minutes of power play time in the first 40 minutes, not a ratio that will satisfy Dave Hakstol’s goal to do better than 21st in the NHL last season, an intention the Kraken coach has mentioned often when asked about power play work in the preseason. Hakstol also lamented that Seattle got a bad rap last year and that he was more concerned about “dry spells” that happened too often in 2022-23.

The Kraken power play got the chance to redeem matters with a five-minute major called on Vegas’ illegal hit to the head on Brandon Tanev, who also appeared to have a knee twisted as he fell to the ice. Jordan Eberle had a close-in chance early in the five minutes but Adin Hill shut down and his shot blockers stemmed all attempts. One PK standout for Vegas on the evening: Nicholas Roy, who was originally drafted by Ron Francis when he was GM in Carolina.

First Shot and First Period Woes

After the Kraken took the first five shots on goal in Tuesday’s season opener during the game’s first seven minutes, including a tantalizing open look for Andre Burakovsky stopped by Vegas goalie Adin Hill, the home squad’s second line worked a tic-tac-toe play to beat Philipp Grubauer. On literally a banner night for Vegas, the crowd boomed yet again as captain Mark Stone worked the puck to linemate Brett Howden, who zipped a spot-on pass to center Chandler Stephenson’s stick blade and past a sprawling Grubauer while sliding right to left.

It needs to be quickly added that Grubauer proceeded to make several saves on threatening shots and scoring chances to keep his teammates in this 2023-24 opener and its two standings points still in reach. Prime example: Grubauer turned away a Grade-A scoring chance by the aforementioned Stephenson just outside the crease at the 11-minute mark just after the Kraken had come up empty on a second early-game power play.

But with five minutes left and fourth-liner Brandon Tanev appearing to have intercepted a VGK centering pass in the Seattle end and primed to clear it, he bladed the puck back toward the end boards and last spring’s Vegas playoff MVP Jonathan Marchessault smartly and successfully poke-checked the puck to tip it past an understandably unsuspecting Grubauer. Two-nothing bad guys and a lead not surrendered on the night.

To his credit, Grubauer maintained his trademark calm presence to make one more monster save among 10 VGK shots on goal in the first period. He smothered a point-blank netfront shot by Michael Amadio with two minutes in the opening frame.

Third-Period Troubling for Tanev

Not the best of outings for fan favorite Brandon Tanev. Beyond the own goal of sorts in the first period, Tanev suffered a flush-on head hit in which a knee also appeared to twist. Tanev immediately left the ice for the Kraken locker room. There was no immediate update on his condition. Check back on the Kraken app and website for updates. Vegas forward Brett Howden was whistled for a five-minute major for an illegal hit to the head but the Kraken could not convert on the power play. Vegas center Jack Eichel sealed this matchup with a late goal.