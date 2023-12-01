Leafing with a Point   

Kraken battle back to earn a point in gritty comeback against Toronto; lose in a shootout 4-3

By Alison Lukan
TORONTO, ONT - Hockey by design is played with five skaters on each side, but this game had other plans.10:52 of the first 30 minutes of the game were spent in special teams play and both teams took advantage even though Toronto held onto a lead throughout.

But even strength play unlocked Seattle’s potential (including the play of freshly recalled Marian Studenic) to land even with Mitch Marner's hat trick. Seattle was able to push back and force the ninth post-regulation game of their season (and the tenth for Toronto).

A dynamic overtime solved nothing and ultimately in a shootout, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner scored to gain the second standings point after Kailer Yamamoto and Jared McCann failed to convert.

“We played really well tonight,” Dave Hakstol said. “I liked our play completely. The first period they had some opportunities and some zone time but an outstanding second period, (and a) better third period. (We showed) a ton of character coming back and tying up the hockey game and, for the most part, we own the overtime and we have the puck.

“We were the better team and I thought we deserved a better outcome. It's disappointing to lose in the shootout.”

Postgame Sound: Eeli Tolvanen and Head Coach Dave Hakstol discuss the Kraken's 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs

Star Power

Toronto got on the scoreboard first with a special teams tally. After a battle for the puck drew the attention of multiple skaters below the goal line, Toronto gained possession and Auston Matthews fed the puck to William Nylander at the top of the slot. The low play and presence of the Leafs’ talent on the ice forced the penalty kill and Philipp Grubauer to confront a variety of weapons and Mitch Marner who found a soft spot net front and got his first goal of the game.

Marner struck again just as the Leafs’ third power play of the game expired. 24 seconds into the middle frame, Toronto used a different attack – this time moving the puck around the top of the umbrella before a Matthews seam pass set up Marner for his second of the game.

He Sure McCann

Toronto’s power play is potent. But Seattle’s has been effective this season, and in their third opportunity – thanks to a William Lagesson tripping call – Jared McCann cut the Leafs’ lead in half. The goal came off a lovely play that leveraged the structure of the Kraken’s formation. Alex Wennberg started the play from below the goal line and up to Oliver Bjorkstrand on the right flank. Bjorkstrand first passed to Jordan Eberle in the bumper position who quickly returned it to the winger and that opened up space for a pass to McCann who was coming down the right side. He fired from his usual spot along the top of the right circle to beat Joseph Woll.

SEA@TOR: McCann scores goal against Joseph Woll

Small Margin of Error

After the first half of the game, there was a lot less time in the penalty box, and as play settled into 5-on-5, the Kraken took control. In the middle frame, they outshot Toronto 8-5 and out-attempted them 25-7, but one small miscue cost the visiting team. Jake McCabe jumped on a broken pass and launched Marner on a breakaway. He beat Grubauer for the second hat trick of his career setting the score at 3-1 Maple Leafs.

Goal Again Tolvanen

The Kraken continued to battle and were rewarded. Just over six minutes into the final period, Adam Larsson launched a successful stretch pass that turned into a goal for the second straight game. The pass went first to Tye Kartye and then across the zone to Eeli Tolavanen who moved the puck into the slot where he finished.

SEA@TOR: Tolvanen scores goal against Joseph Woll

Tolvanen didn’t see Larsson’s pass, but he knows the value in it – and the entire defense corps’ ability to launch the Kraken offense with speed and passing.

“I feel like all of our D’s when they're playing fast, as forwards it makes it easier to get into it and get our forecheck going or get a scoring chance,” Tolvanen said. “I feel like the whole group has done a really good job the last couple of games.”

Wenn-t to Jared

McCann wasn’t done. With 6:36 to play in the game, Alex Wennberg – the Kraken skater with the highest passing completion percentage, set up number 19 with a pass from below the net and McCann wasted no time in beating Woll to tie the game at three and ultimately force overtime.

SEA@TOR: McCann scores goal against Joseph Woll

“It’s the same thing that (McCann) brings every night, every time he touches the puck in the offensive zone,” Tolvanen said. “He has that elite shot and today he used it really well, and I think we all know that if Matty and Ebs give the puck to Canner, good things are going to happen.”

Good Gru-cious

On the road, you don’t always hear the voluminous “Gruuu!” chants after an A-plus save by Grubauer but he certainly deserved them. Facing a team that, coming into tonight’s game had two of the top 20 goal scorers and three of the top point earners in the league he turned away more than a few high-danger chances. Among the 50 pucks sent to the net in regulation alone, were six attempts from John Tavares, 4 from Auston Matthews, and five from William Nylander. And then there was that shift in the third period where – without a stick – the German gentleman made numerous saves to give the team in front of him a chance.

“We have to be better in front of him,” McCann said. “I feel like we don't make it easy on him. We need to do a better job getting in lanes as forwards and blocking shots. We have to let him see pucks a little bit better too. We know the type of goalie he is…he wants to win every single game and we when we don't play well in front of him that hurts.”

By The Numbers

