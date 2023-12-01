Leafing with a Point   

TORONTO, ONT - Hockey by design is played with five skaters on each side, but this game had other plans.10:52 of the first 30 minutes of the game were spent in special teams play and both teams took advantage even though Toronto held onto a lead throughout.

But even strength play unlocked Seattle’s potential (including the play of freshly recalled Marian Studenic) to land even with Mitch Marner's hat trick. Seattle was able to push back and force the ninth post-regulation game of their season (and the tenth for Toronto).

A dynamic overtime solved nothing and ultimately in a shootout, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner scored to gain the second standings point after Kailer Yamamoto and Jared McCann failed to convert.

“We played really well tonight,” Dave Hakstol said. “I liked our play completely. The first period they had some opportunities and some zone time but an outstanding second period, (and a) better third period. (We showed) a ton of character coming back and tying up the hockey game and, for the most part, we own the overtime and we have the puck.

“We were the better team and I thought we deserved a better outcome. It's disappointing to lose in the shootout.”