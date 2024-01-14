Cannon Blast 

COLUMBUS, OH - It wasn’t always pretty or how the Kraken would have scripted it up, but they battled back from two one-goal deficits to earn a 7-4 win and set a new franchise record with nine straight wins. The team now has points in 13 straight games.

Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde each earned their 300th NHL point and as the team lost the services of Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers before the game was over, McCann along with Justin Schultz, Brian Dumoulin, and Oliver Bjorkstrand each picked up a bit of the extra workload and earned multi-point nights.

Let’s dig in.

Jackets Jump

Of the two teams, Columbus had the better start in this one. Through the first ten minutes, the Blue Jackets had 18 shot attempts – 11 of which Seattle blocked – to the Kraken’s five. It took Seattle 5:24 to get their first shot on goal and that came after two minutes on the penalty kill and an Ivan Provorov goal that made it 1-0 Blue Jackets.

Stretching it Out

The Kraken took some time to get their footing, but they found the answer 11:37 into the game. Proving once again that they are a team completing the second most stretch passes in the league, Adam Larsson sent a puck deep down the ice to a waiting Jordan Eberle who skated into the left circle and fired the first puck to beat Daniil Tarasov.