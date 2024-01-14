Cannon Blast 

Kraken set new franchise record with nine straight wins as McCann, Gourde reach point milestones

FinalBuzzer_Away_16x9
By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

COLUMBUS, OH - It wasn’t always pretty or how the Kraken would have scripted it up, but they battled back from two one-goal deficits to earn a 7-4 win and set a new franchise record with nine straight wins. The team now has points in 13 straight games.

Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde each earned their 300th NHL point and as the team lost the services of Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers before the game was over, McCann along with Justin Schultz, Brian Dumoulin, and Oliver Bjorkstrand each picked up a bit of the extra workload and earned multi-point nights.

Let’s dig in.

Jackets Jump

Of the two teams, Columbus had the better start in this one. Through the first ten minutes, the Blue Jackets had 18 shot attempts – 11 of which Seattle blocked – to the Kraken’s five. It took Seattle 5:24 to get their first shot on goal and that came after two minutes on the penalty kill and an Ivan Provorov goal that made it 1-0 Blue Jackets.

Stretching it Out

The Kraken took some time to get their footing, but they found the answer 11:37 into the game. Proving once again that they are a team completing the second most stretch passes in the league, Adam Larsson sent a puck deep down the ice to a waiting Jordan Eberle who skated into the left circle and fired the first puck to beat Daniil Tarasov.

SEA@CBJ: Eberle scores goal against Daniil Tarasov

New Combos – New Goals

Provorov added his second of the night (on his birthday, no less) in a response goal that bounced off a Kraken body, but Seattle was evening out the ice at this point. Andre Burkovsky had left the game due to a lower-body injury and new forward combinations were playing together in his absence.

One promptly paid off. With 4:29 to play, Dumoulin came low in the offensive zone to keep play on the attack. It would bounce to Bjorkstrand who came higher into the left circle before sending a cross-slot pass to McCann who buried a shot without hesitation to make it 2-2 going into the first intermission.

SEA@CBJ: McCann scores goal against Columbus Blue Jackets

Playing with Too Many and with Too Few

The Kraken had a must better start to the middle frame but a Will Borgen holding call coupled with a too many men infraction by Seattle gave Columbus a two-skater advantage on their second power play of the game. Less than a minute in, the Blue Jackets rotated within their power play unit allowing Kirill Marchenko to set up in the left circle and score for a 3-2 lead. It was the first short-handed goal allowed by the Kraken in six games.

Tye Game

The Kraken got their first power play of the game three minutes later and while that special teams unit didn’t produce, it set up a bit of momentum as, 22 seconds after the penalty expired, Yanni Gourde won a faceoff with the support of Tye Kartye. The puck went to Vince Dunn at the top of the zone. The defender fired and Kartye had moved net front to deflect the shot past Tarasov making it 3-3. Gourde was rightly awarded the second assist and that gave him 300 points in his NHL career.

SEA@CBJ: Kartye scores goal against Daniil Tarasov

The Maestro is Special

And while the first power play didn’t score for the Kraken, the second one did. After Dunn made Cole Sillinger answer for a hit on Matty Beniers, an extra two-minute infraction called on the Blue Jacket put Seattle up a skater, and they held the penalty kill in the zone for an extended period of time. With a tired defense on the ice, Seattle started to move the puck rapidly around the zone culminating in a sequence from Schultz to Jared McCann to Oliver Bjorkstrand who used his wicked release to give the Kraken their first lead of the game. The setup marked McCann’s second point of the game and gave him 300 career NHL points.

SEA@CBJ: Bjorkstrand scores goal against Daniil Tarasov

Pass-pass-Shoot

McCann wasn’t done either. After a takeaway by Brandon Tanev in the defensive zone, the Kraken would reset and when they began their attack, Dumoulin sent play north with a pass to Jaden Schwartz on the left boards. He fed McCann with a quick pass of his own and given space, McCann carried, deked, and fired his second of the game to make it 5-3.

SEA@CBJ: McCann scores goal against Daniil Tarasov

The feeling of a multi-point game must have sparked a trend because just over two minutes later, with his dad in the building, Dumoulin would attack off the rush to push the goal tally to 6-3, and while Emil Bemstrom would add one score for the Blue Jackets in the final period, the Kraken held onto the lead with Eeli Tolvanen adding an empty net score in the final 65 seconds of play.

By The Numbers

Coming Soon

News Feed

3 game essentials seattle kraken at columbus blue jackets jan 13

Kraken (18-14-9) at Blue Jackets (13-20-9) | 4:00 p.m.
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at washington capitals january 11

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Washington
final buzzer seattle kraken at washington capitals january 11

A Winning Campaign
3 game essentials seattle kraken at washington capitals jan 11

Kraken (17-14-9) at Capitals (19-13-6) | 4:00 p.m.
Kraken Time on Ice

The FYI on TOI: Shorter Shifts Win
final buzzer seattle kraken at buffalo sabres january 9

Final Buzzer: Buffa-WHOA 
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at buffalo sabres january 9

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Buffalo
3 game essentials seattle kraken at buffalo sabres jan 9

Kraken (16-14-9) at Sabres (17-19-4) | 4:00 p.m.
tidal shift gala recap

To Give Is to Believe
Clearing the Way joey daccord jan 7

Clearing the Way
depth of the sea seattle kraken ville ottavainen

Ottavainen Proves Stand-Up Guy
2024 wjc live blog

2024 WJC Blog: Sale, Czechia Win Bronze in Scoring Fest
kraken film room yanni gourde

Playing With Ease: That’s a Gourde Goal!
postgame instant analysis ottawa senators vs seattle kraken january 4

Postgame Instant Analysis: Ottawa vs. Seattle
final buzzer ottawa senators vs seattle kraken january 4

Ten for Team, Zeroes for Daccord
3 game essentials ottawa sentators at seattle kraken jan 4

Senators (14-19-0) vs. Kraken (15-14-9) | 7:00 p.m.
postgame instant analysis vegas golden knights vs seattle kraken january 1

Postgame Instant Analysis: Vegas vs. Seattle
final buzzer vegas golden knights vs seattle kraken january 1

Kraken Red-Hot in Outdoor Win