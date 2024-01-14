Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Columbus

The Kraken definitely found a way in this game. They were outshot in 5-on-5 play 52-39 in total attempts and the Blue Jackets created 56.98-percent of all shot quality.

Of the 1,636 NHL undrafted players since the start of the draft in 1963, Yanni Gourde is the 37th undrafted player with 500+ games, 300+ points, and 2+ Stanley Cups.

The lines were jumbled with the loss of two forwards, but once again the Alex Wennberg line was successful in tilting the ice. In 11:10 of time with Brandon Tanev and Jaden Schwartz, the three created 55-percent of all shot volume and 57.47-percent of all shot quality.

The Gourde line also found an advantage in terms of offensive shot quality.

The Kraken created eight scoring chances off turnovers while allowing just five.

Jared McCann didn’t just reach 300-plus NHL points tonight, he led all skaters in shots from the slot (3), scoring chances off the cycle (4), controlled entries (7), and had one scoring chance off the rush.

The Kraken penalty kill allowed one goal against – the first in nine opportunities across the last six games.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):