Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Columbus

PostGameInstantAnalysis_16x9
By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken
  • The Kraken definitely found a way in this game. They were outshot in 5-on-5 play 52-39 in total attempts and the Blue Jackets created 56.98-percent of all shot quality.
  • Of the 1,636 NHL undrafted players since the start of the draft in 1963, Yanni Gourde is the 37th undrafted player with 500+ games, 300+ points, and 2+ Stanley Cups.
  • The lines were jumbled with the loss of two forwards, but once again the Alex Wennberg line was successful in tilting the ice. In 11:10 of time with Brandon Tanev and Jaden Schwartz, the three created 55-percent of all shot volume and 57.47-percent of all shot quality.
  • The Gourde line also found an advantage in terms of offensive shot quality.
  • The Kraken created eight scoring chances off turnovers while allowing just five.
  • Jared McCann didn’t just reach 300-plus NHL points tonight, he led all skaters in shots from the slot (3), scoring chances off the cycle (4), controlled entries (7), and had one scoring chance off the rush.
  • The Kraken penalty kill allowed one goal against – the first in nine opportunities across the last six games.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):

1280x720 template

News Feed

final buzzer seattle kraken at columbus blue jackets january 13

Cannon Blast 
3 game essentials seattle kraken at columbus blue jackets jan 13

Kraken (18-14-9) at Blue Jackets (13-20-9) | 4:00 p.m.
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at washington capitals january 11

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Washington
final buzzer seattle kraken at washington capitals january 11

A Winning Campaign
3 game essentials seattle kraken at washington capitals jan 11

Kraken (17-14-9) at Capitals (19-13-6) | 4:00 p.m.
Kraken Time on Ice

The FYI on TOI: Shorter Shifts Win
final buzzer seattle kraken at buffalo sabres january 9

Final Buzzer: Buffa-WHOA 
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at buffalo sabres january 9

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Buffalo
3 game essentials seattle kraken at buffalo sabres jan 9

Kraken (16-14-9) at Sabres (17-19-4) | 4:00 p.m.
tidal shift gala recap

To Give Is to Believe
Clearing the Way joey daccord jan 7

Clearing the Way
depth of the sea seattle kraken ville ottavainen

Ottavainen Proves Stand-Up Guy
2024 wjc live blog

2024 WJC Blog: Sale, Czechia Win Bronze in Scoring Fest
kraken film room yanni gourde

Playing With Ease: That’s a Gourde Goal!
postgame instant analysis ottawa senators vs seattle kraken january 4

Postgame Instant Analysis: Ottawa vs. Seattle
final buzzer ottawa senators vs seattle kraken january 4

Ten for Team, Zeroes for Daccord
3 game essentials ottawa sentators at seattle kraken jan 4

Senators (14-19-0) vs. Kraken (15-14-9) | 7:00 p.m.
postgame instant analysis vegas golden knights vs seattle kraken january 1

Postgame Instant Analysis: Vegas vs. Seattle