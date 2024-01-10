Final Buzzer: Buffa-WHOA 

BUFFALO, NY: It may have taken a minute for the Kraken to get back in the groove after four days with no game action, but once they did there was no turning back.

In another display of Seattle’s depth of talent, five different skaters scored goals and 11 had at least one point (three had two!) on the way to a 5-2 win in Buffalo. That extends the Kraken’s win streak to seven games and their point streak to 11 contests.

“Depth is a big, big strength of our team,” Jaden Schwartz said. “We feel very confident in our matchups. (We have) a lot of good players who can play in different positions, (have) a lot of skill, guys who. . .work hard. first and then make plays after. Each night you see different guys chipping in and each line or defense (pair) chipping in with game winners and that's what makes it fun: having everyone involved and everyone excited for each other.”