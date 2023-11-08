Drama in the Desert

Seattle scored on their first shot of the game off an odd-man give-and-go between Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen. The Coyotes answered with a score of their own five-and-a-half minutes later off the rush. Matias Maccelli found space in transition and beat Daccord with a little help from a brush of the puck off Adam Larsson and one of the posts.

The Kraken thought they had another goal before the first 20 minutes expired, but Clayton Keller used his blade to stop a puck that tricked past goaltender Connor Ingram and whipped it out of harm’s way.

The home team broke the tie in their favor at the top of the second period on their second power play of the game. Keller went on a give-and-go himself with Nick Schmaltz in the bumper position. Keller’s shot got some help with a tip by Barrett Hayton net front and that got past Daccord, but Justin Schultz quickly answered setting the score 2-2 going into the final frame.

In the third period, the two teams exchanged power-play goals within 33 seconds of each other. After Jaden Schwartz tapped in his own rebound on the Kraken’s second power play of the game, the response came from Keller who scored on the exact same play that the Coyotes used on their previous special teams’ tally marking his third multi-point game of this young season. That would force the score to a 3-3 tie that wouldn’t be solved until a three-round shootout.

That’s a Gourde Play

The first goal of the game was a beauty for sure. With Arizona pressing offensively, Eeli Tolvanen and Yanni Gourde had shifted behind the play in support. Jamie Oleksiak gained possession and passed the puck to Gourde who was off to the races with his linemate in a two-on-zero rush. Gourde and Tolvanen sent three tic-tac-toe passes back and forth across the slot challenging Connor Ingram’s ability to get set, and the 24-year-old Finn eventually tapped the puck into the net, his second goal in as many games. Gourde’s primary assist extended his point streak to five straight.