Kraken play Devils Tough, But Fall By A Goal

New Jersey goalie Jacob Markstrom the difference with several spectacular saves, including two at the doorstep in the final period

NJD at SEA | Recap

By Geoff Baker /
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken

An interesting dynamic took place on a first period tying goal by Adam Larsson that got the Kraken back into what became an entertaining game despite again not starting as strongly as hoped.

Most interesting was that Larsson was even on the ice Monday night, having been pulled in the second period of his team’s prior contest with an undisclosed upper-body injury, while Cale Fleury was rushed up from AHL Coachella Valley as his potential replacement. But the other intriguing factor in a goal that pulled the Kraken even in a back-and-forth struggle they eventually lost, 3-2 to the New Jersey Devils, was forward Jared McCann providing a perfect screen directly at the net front.

McCann’s screen was so perfect that Larsson’s left point shot floated on by Devils’ goalie Jacob Markstrom ever so slowly while offering him nary a glance of the frozen rubber. As McCann stood with arms raised in celebration right in Markstrom’s face, the irked goaltender took a one-handed whack at the back of the Kraken forward’s legs with his stick.

NJD@SEA: Larsson scores goal against Jacob Markstrom

McCann clearly felt the blow and doubled back to have words with the netminder as the rest of his teammates kept celebrating the goal. It was the kind of moment that symbolized a hard-fought game in which the Kraken did what they could to go to the net and wreak some havoc against one of the NHL’s better goaltenders, whose powerhouse Devils had entered the night, surprising losers of four straight.

The teams traded goals by Paul Cotter late in the second period and Shane Wright early in the third to again tie things up. But just 37 seconds after Wright’s equalizer – with McCann drawing an assist – Ondrej Palat was left alone in the slot and fired the puck behind Philipp Grubauer to put New Jersey ahead to stay.

NJD@SEA: Wright scores PPG against Jacob Markstrom

Markstrom was the difference from there, making several acrobatic stops as the Kraken pressed for the tying goal. He robbed Eeli Tolvanen point blank at the net front not long after Palat’s goal and did the same later on in the period with Matty Beniers.

Grubauer also made several spectacular stops to once again keep the Kraken close, especially in a middle period in which New Jersey held a shots advantage of 11-4. But the Devils eventually did manage to regain the lead with 24 seconds to go in that middle frame when Cotter darted his way in alone on Grubauer and tucked the puck home.

Just seconds after the ensuing faceoff, Jonas Siegenthaler cross-checked Jaden Schwartz dangerously into the boards from behind, drawing a scrum of players and resulting in a fight in which Brandon Montour got the better of Brett Pesce.

Siegenthaler got the extra two-minute penalty and the Kraken capitalized on the carry-over power play early in the third as Wright took a Kaapo Kakko pass and one-timed it by Markstrom to tie the game.

Right off the ensuing faceoff, though, the Devils regained a 3-2 lead when Palat was left alone in the slot and easily beat Grubauer.

The final period continued to go back and forth as the Kraken raced back up the ice and nearly tied it again less than a minute later when Tolvanen took a Wright pass and one-timed it at what appeared to be a wide-open right side of the New Jersey net.

But Markstrom dove across and knocked the puck out of mid-air with his arm as the home crowd gasped in disbelief.

The game sure didn’t start off as entertainingly as it ended.

The Kraken had been outshot 7-1 at one point in that opening period and were down a goal after Dawson Mercer opened the scoring eight minutes into the contest. It looked like a carbon copy of two nights prior when the Edmonton Oilers came to town and dominated the Kraken for most of the opening 26 minutes before the home side decided to finally make things interesting.

Not this time, though, as the Kraken began throwing their weight around, going to the net and making life miserable for Markstrom. They outshot the Devils 12-4 the rest of the period, got the tying Larsson goal, and nearly took the lead several times, including on an Andre Burakovsky breakaway and a point-blank chance from the slot by Oliver Bjorkstrand off a 3-on-2 rush that Markstrom managed to get in front of.

News Feed

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs New Jersey

Picking A Kraken Quarter Century Team On Short Notice 

The Beginning of a Takeover

Coaching Kraken Goalies, Current and Future

Pride Night Employee Profile: Hannah Ziegler

Kraken (17-20-3) vs Devils (24-15-3) | 7:00 p.m.

Embracing a ‘Sustainable’ Work-Love Balance

WJC Blog: Back-To-Back Gold For US; Silver For Miettinen

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Edmonton

Latest Kraken Comeback Bid Falls Short

Kraken (17-19-3) vs Oilers (23-12-3) | 7:00 p.m.

Friends/Foes: Henning, Fuhr Face Off Again

Comeback Redux: Kraken Rally for Standings Point

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Vancouver

Kraken (17-19-2) vs Canucks (17-11-8) | 7:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Utah

Kraken Shoot, Shoot and Shoot Some More

An Artist’s Thirst-Quenching Gift  