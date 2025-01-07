Kraken play Devils Tough, But Fall By A Goal

Markstrom was the difference from there, making several acrobatic stops as the Kraken pressed for the tying goal. He robbed Eeli Tolvanen point blank at the net front not long after Palat’s goal and did the same later on in the period with Matty Beniers.

Grubauer also made several spectacular stops to once again keep the Kraken close, especially in a middle period in which New Jersey held a shots advantage of 11-4. But the Devils eventually did manage to regain the lead with 24 seconds to go in that middle frame when Cotter darted his way in alone on Grubauer and tucked the puck home.

Just seconds after the ensuing faceoff, Jonas Siegenthaler cross-checked Jaden Schwartz dangerously into the boards from behind, drawing a scrum of players and resulting in a fight in which Brandon Montour got the better of Brett Pesce.

Siegenthaler got the extra two-minute penalty and the Kraken capitalized on the carry-over power play early in the third as Wright took a Kaapo Kakko pass and one-timed it by Markstrom to tie the game.

Right off the ensuing faceoff, though, the Devils regained a 3-2 lead when Palat was left alone in the slot and easily beat Grubauer.

The final period continued to go back and forth as the Kraken raced back up the ice and nearly tied it again less than a minute later when Tolvanen took a Wright pass and one-timed it at what appeared to be a wide-open right side of the New Jersey net.

But Markstrom dove across and knocked the puck out of mid-air with his arm as the home crowd gasped in disbelief.

The game sure didn’t start off as entertainingly as it ended.

The Kraken had been outshot 7-1 at one point in that opening period and were down a goal after Dawson Mercer opened the scoring eight minutes into the contest. It looked like a carbon copy of two nights prior when the Edmonton Oilers came to town and dominated the Kraken for most of the opening 26 minutes before the home side decided to finally make things interesting.

Not this time, though, as the Kraken began throwing their weight around, going to the net and making life miserable for Markstrom. They outshot the Devils 12-4 the rest of the period, got the tying Larsson goal, and nearly took the lead several times, including on an Andre Burakovsky breakaway and a point-blank chance from the slot by Oliver Bjorkstrand off a 3-on-2 rush that Markstrom managed to get in front of.