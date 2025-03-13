Kraken Callup Nyman Keys Late Comeback

Coincidentally, the draft Nyman was selected in happened to have been held in Montreal and was where a member of the visiting Canadiens, who scored two big goals in this one to give the visitors their 4-2 lead.

That would be Juraj Slafkovsky, who supplanted pre-draft consensus No. 1 pick Shane Wright that summer ahead of him falling to the Kraken at No. 4.

Slafkovsky put Montreal ahead in the second period, racing down the left wing, feinting wide on defender Ryker Evans, and beating goalie Joey Daccord with a nice wrister to the short side. That brought the Canadiens all the way back from a 2-0 deficit the Kraken had taken on a first-period goal by Montour and then a middle-frame strike by Eeli Tolvanen.

Slafkovsky then made it a two-goal Montreal lead seven minutes into the third period by deflecting a Jayden Struble point shot with what appeared to be a high stick. Daccord complained right away and officials immediately opted for a video review but then, after a prolonged look, opted to award Montreal the goal much to the dismay of booing local fans.

Things looked bleak until Nyman and Beniers came through late.

The continued evolution of Beniers and Wright at center has been another key development for the Kraken this season.

Wright has been arguably the best Kraken player since the New Year but saw limited fourth-line action in this game as he was bumped down a line to get Nyman a longer look following his AHL callup.

Wright has actually outscored Slafkovksy this season while handling the additional two-way challenges of his center position.

Things looked to be going pretty smoothly for the Kraken, who had limited the offense of a tired-looking Montreal team that had scored a huge win in Vancouver the previous night. The Canadiens entered 6-1-1 since the 4 Nations Face-Off break and just two points behind the equally surprising Columbus Blue Jackets for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

But a tripping penalty taken by Montour shortly after Tolvanen’s team-leading 19th goal of the season gave Montreal new life. The Canadiens promptly scored on the ensuing power play off a nice passing sequence converted by Patrik Laine.