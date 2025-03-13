Kraken Callup Nyman Keys Late Comeback

First NHL goal for the Finnish winger starts Kraken rally from two goals down ahead of Brandon Montour overtime winner

MTL at SEA | Recap

By Geoff Baker /
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken

This first Kraken home game since last week’s trade deadline provided Climate Pledge Arena fans with a good look at the latest young offensive prospect to suit up for the local side.

There was plenty of young scoring talent racing up and down the ice for both teams in the Kraken’s 5-4 overtime comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens, but winger Jani Nyman scoring a crucial third-period power play goal in his NHL debut certainly provided he home fans a highlight. The Kraken’s second-round pick from the July 2022 NHL entry draft had his parents in the Climate Pledge Arena stands, having flown in from his native Finland the prior day.

MTL@SEA: Nyman scores PPG against Jakub Dobeš

That got the Kraken started on their comeback from a two-goal, third-period deficit, and then Matty Beniers tied things up with 2:12 to go in regulation on another power play. Brandon Montour then won it an NHL record four seconds off the overtime faceoff, racing in alone to beat goalie Jakub Dobes, capping a four-point night by the Kraken defender.

Montour finished with two goals and two assists while Jordan Eberle had a three-assist night, including his setting up Nyman’s first NHL marker.

MTL@SEA: Montour scores goal against Jakub Dobeš

Coincidentally, the draft Nyman was selected in happened to have been held in Montreal and was where a member of the visiting Canadiens, who scored two big goals in this one to give the visitors their 4-2 lead.

That would be Juraj Slafkovsky, who supplanted pre-draft consensus No. 1 pick Shane Wright that summer ahead of him falling to the Kraken at No. 4.

Slafkovsky put Montreal ahead in the second period, racing down the left wing, feinting wide on defender Ryker Evans, and beating goalie Joey Daccord with a nice wrister to the short side. That brought the Canadiens all the way back from a 2-0 deficit the Kraken had taken on a first-period goal by Montour and then a middle-frame strike by Eeli Tolvanen.

Slafkovsky then made it a two-goal Montreal lead seven minutes into the third period by deflecting a Jayden Struble point shot with what appeared to be a high stick. Daccord complained right away and officials immediately opted for a video review but then, after a prolonged look, opted to award Montreal the goal much to the dismay of booing local fans.

Things looked bleak until Nyman and Beniers came through late.

The continued evolution of Beniers and Wright at center has been another key development for the Kraken this season.

Wright has been arguably the best Kraken player since the New Year but saw limited fourth-line action in this game as he was bumped down a line to get Nyman a longer look following his AHL callup.

Wright has actually outscored Slafkovksy this season while handling the additional two-way challenges of his center position.

Things looked to be going pretty smoothly for the Kraken, who had limited the offense of a tired-looking Montreal team that had scored a huge win in Vancouver the previous night. The Canadiens entered 6-1-1 since the 4 Nations Face-Off break and just two points behind the equally surprising Columbus Blue Jackets for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

But a tripping penalty taken by Montour shortly after Tolvanen’s team-leading 19th goal of the season gave Montreal new life. The Canadiens promptly scored on the ensuing power play off a nice passing sequence converted by Patrik Laine.

MTL@SEA: Tolvanen scores goal against Jakub Dobeš

Not long after, Alex Newhook tied things up by going to the net front and redirecting a cross-ice Laine pass. Slafkovsky’s goal came fewer than three minutes later, leaving the Kraken trailing despite outshooting the visitors 24-13 to that point.

Montreal backup goaltender Dobes was mostly solid but also had help on three occasions from the exact same left-side goal post in the identical end of the rink.

The first of those posts was struck by Nyman on a power play chance in the first period in which he cleanly beat Dobes with a one-timer from the right circle.

