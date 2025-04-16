As Fan Appreciation Night Turns

Kraken fall behind two goals, tie it up. Then fall behind four goals and nearly tie it up with scores that included first NHL-game D-man Ville Ottavainen's first point and Matty Beniers' 20th goal

Tuesday got off to a great start for Kraken fans with a morning announcement about revised ticket plans for the 2025-26 season that will reduce a high percentage of current ticket plans and add significantly more family-friendly and lower-cost tickets, plus discounts for season ticket members on concession, plus more family-oriented food options. By the nighttime puck drop at Climate Pledge Arena, the Kraken came out hard and flying in the first half of the opening period. The home squad notched 10 shots on goal, plus a penalty shot awarded to veteran center Chandler Stephenson early in the game. But Seattle couldn’t get that first goal, and the night took a wrong turn, then a right turn and, in the end, finished as a 6-5 final in LA’s favor, but not before Seattle closed the margin to one with 28 seconds left in this season finale.

The visiting Kings logged just five shots on goal in the period but four high-danger scoring chances and, sorry to report, two goals. The first one was redirected in traffic, and the second Los Angeles goal was a similar no-chance-for-Joey-Daccord on a backdoor score during the power play. It didn’t prove to be the ideal opening act for Fan Appreciation Night, though, as always, the Kraken faithful stayed loud and supportive.

Second Period Trending Up

Those loyal fans were rewarded with a pair of second-period goals to knot the matchup at 2-2. With D-man Vince Dunn in the penalty box for four minutes (two for slashing and two for unsportsmanlike conduct), Jared McCann nearly scored a shorthanded goal. A minute later, on the next penalty-kill shift, Tye Kartye did tally what hockey folks like to call a “shorty.” Kartye picked up the puck at the red line near the player benches, raced in solo on LA goalie David Rittich and ripped the puck past him.

LAK@SEA: Kartye scores SHG against David Rittich

On an ensuing Seattle power play, the first of the night after several Kraken were whistled off, official Fan Favorite (see below) Brandon Montour scored a tying goal on a signature low-rocket shot from the blue line, zipping the puck through a handful of bodies. Montour added to his already career-high for goals in a season, finishing his first year in Kraken blue with 18 goals, including a hat-trick night at Montreal earlier in the season.

Third Period Draws Dramatic

Unfortunately, Los Angeles answered with two goals in the final four minutes and then two more in the first four minutes of the third period to make it 6-2. But there were several upturns for the worthy fans to cheer about. During warmups, Finnish-born defenseman Ville Ottavainen (2021 fourth-round) skated the coveted rookie lap to become the eighth Seattle draft choice to make his NHL debut. Less than three hours later, he picked his first NHL points, earning a secondary assist on Jaden Schwartz’s 26th goal of the year (his second-highest total in a stellar career). The 6-foot-5 Ottavainen, who logged 15-plus minutes of ice time, paired with 6-foot-7 Jamie Oleksiak, making for an imposing pair.

LAK@SEA: Schwartz scores goal against David Rittich

Later third period, young center Matty Beniers hit the 20-goal mark with a power play score with assists from Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann (his team-leading 39th). It’s worth remembering while finishing his third full season that Beniers is only 22 years old. The future is bright for him.

When Eeli Tolvanen scored the Kraken’s fifth goal with 28 seconds left, no doubt the fans and players alike thought, why not? It wasn’t to be, but there was no quit in this team and in this crowd.

Announcing Fourth Annual Player Awards

After the season finale filled with prizes for fans, the post-game festivities allowed the players to express their thanks with raised sticks and jerseys tossed into the stands. There was lots of cheering for players who won awards, now a four-season tradition.

The four awards include the Pete Muldoon Award to honor the Kraken’s most valuable player. The MVP was voted on by Seattle-area media. The winner, announced in the post-game ceremony, is goaltender Joey Daccord, who finished the season with 27 wins and was top seven among all NHL goaltenders in the advanced analytics stat of goals saved about average (per MoneyPuck) and top 10 in several traditional categories. By any measure, this season marked Daccord as the No. 1 goaltender heading into next October and future seasons beyond.

The Fan Favorite award, rightfully and logically voted by fans, went to newcomer-turned-star Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour, who set a career-high with 18 goals and pretty much entertained and thrilled the Kraken faithful every shift with his speed, free-wheeling use of the entire ice sheet (so many joinings of the rush all year, a regular sight to see him crease-front in the offensive zone and Tuesday he even pulled off a behind-the-back pass to fellow free-agent Chandler Stephenson on the first Seattle power play of the night before electric cheers ). Any walk on the plaza on game nights reveals more No. 62 jerseys than you might think, especially for a player in his first year.

The Guyle Fielder Award was established to identify the season’s player and teammates who best exemplifies “perseverance, hustle and dedication” associated with a Seattle hockey legend. Players and coaches vote on the Fielder Award. Kraken leading goal scorer and greatly admired alternate captain Jaden Schwartz. His 26-goal count on the season is his second-most goals across his long career. Schwartz was also de facto captain when Jordan Eberle was sidelined for 40 games. Fielder played 15 of his 22 pro seasons in Seattle, winning Pacific Hockey League championships with the Totems. He is No. 4 in scoring among all pro hockey players, trailing only Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr and Gordie Howe.

Daccord was a double-winner on the night, winning the Three Stars award for earning the most points in the post-game honors that come after home wins. It’s a 3-2-1 point system. All for the awardees grew high-decibel cheers from the Climate Pledge Arena crowd, with Daccord, of course, hearing the “Joey! Joey!’ chant.

