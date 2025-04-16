As Fan Appreciation Night Turns

Tuesday got off to a great start for Kraken fans with a morning announcement about revised ticket plans for the 2025-26 season that will reduce a high percentage of current ticket plans and add significantly more family-friendly and lower-cost tickets, plus discounts for season ticket members on concession, plus more family-oriented food options. By the nighttime puck drop at Climate Pledge Arena, the Kraken came out hard and flying in the first half of the opening period. The home squad notched 10 shots on goal, plus a penalty shot awarded to veteran center Chandler Stephenson early in the game. But Seattle couldn’t get that first goal, and the night took a wrong turn, then a right turn and, in the end, finished as a 6-5 final in LA’s favor, but not before Seattle closed the margin to one with 28 seconds left in this season finale.
The visiting Kings logged just five shots on goal in the period but four high-danger scoring chances and, sorry to report, two goals. The first one was redirected in traffic, and the second Los Angeles goal was a similar no-chance-for-Joey-Daccord on a backdoor score during the power play. It didn’t prove to be the ideal opening act for Fan Appreciation Night, though, as always, the Kraken faithful stayed loud and supportive.
Second Period Trending Up
Those loyal fans were rewarded with a pair of second-period goals to knot the matchup at 2-2. With D-man Vince Dunn in the penalty box for four minutes (two for slashing and two for unsportsmanlike conduct), Jared McCann nearly scored a shorthanded goal. A minute later, on the next penalty-kill shift, Tye Kartye did tally what hockey folks like to call a “shorty.” Kartye picked up the puck at the red line near the player benches, raced in solo on LA goalie David Rittich and ripped the puck past him.