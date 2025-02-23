Cann-ing the Cats

SUNRISE, FL - It was a night for the Panthers to say “thank you” to two former players, Brandon Montour and Josh Mahura, but they– along with their Kraken teammates -- weren’t exactly generous guests. The Kraken found the ability to shake off the post 4 Nations Face-off rust to score first and last in the game.

With Jordan Eberle back on the ice with his team for the first time in 40 games, the power play found a way to click thanks to Kaapo Kakko’s tally. Joey Daccord’s work in net survived Florida’s offensive bursts, especially in the final minutes of 5-on-6 play, and Jared McCann scored his second game-winner of the season to seal the deal.

Seattle ends the season series with Florida 1-0-1 and has gained at least a point in six of the eight games the two franchises have met.

How did it all go down? Let’s dig in.

Post-Break Power

After defending a Panthers power play, the Kraken got a chance with the extra skater and made the most of it. After Nate Schmidt tripped Kakko, Jordan Eberle skated out with the power play in his usual spot net front. The first unit set a tone – winning the faceoff and controlling possession with crisp passing and confident puck and player movement. When the second unit took to the ice after a Panthers’ clear, they continued the connected play. Vince Dunn kept the puck in play with an in-air retrieval at the blue line. Then, after battling for possession along the boards, Shane Wright sent the puck to Matty Beniers in the bumper spot. Beniers quickly fed Kakko on the left flank and the player who drew the penalty pressed to the net and beat Sergei Bobrovsky low for the first goal of the game. With the secondary assist, Wright notched his eleventh point (4-7-11) in as many games.