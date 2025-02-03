Kraken Don’t Get The Calls Or The Goals

A couple of goaltender interference challenges went decisively against the Kraken as did some ill-timed penalties in a loss to the Calgary Flames

CGY at SEA | Recap

By Geoff Baker /
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken

They’d already lost a video review game of inches by a country mile before the Kraken valiantly made a game of it on the scoreboard.

But despite Kaapo Kakko and Brandon Tanev's goal in the latter half of Sunday night’s contest, the Kraken still fell 3-2 to the Calgary Flames because they couldn’t erase a series of misfortunate events in the opening frame. That first period saw an opening goal by Jaden Schwartz eliminated by a successful goaltender interference challenge, followed soon after by the Flames scoring first instead.

But where the night turned decisively was on a second Calgary goal, on a breakaway by Yegor Sharangovich, that snowballed into a series of disastrous events before the ensuing faceoff and soon found the Kraken down by three.

And though Tanev got the Kraken back within a goal just under six minutes into the third period by being the last person to touch a redirected Matty Beniers shot, they couldn’t get another past Flames backup netminder Dan Vladar. With the loss, the Kraken fell 10 points behind Calgary in their quest for the final Western Conference wild card spot.

CGY@SEA: Tanev scores goal against Dan Vladar

The Kraken, as mentioned, started the game well enough and nearly went ahead on the Schwartz net-front goal ultimately disallowed when it ruled he’d briefly interfered with Vladar in his crease. But things turned big-time on the second Calgary goal, by Sharangovich, with the Kraken killing a penalty.

The goal itself was nothing special, with Sharangovich losing control of the puck as he attempted a deke move only to have it roll between Joey Daccord’s pads and across the goal line. But then, in a sequence of events only a Flames fan or a Twilight Zone episode writer could love, the Kraken managed to get burned multiple times before the ensuing faceoff even happened and lost control of the game from there.

They’d already gotten a raw deal a few minutes prior when Brayden Pachal absolutely leveled Andre Burakovsky with a dangerous-looking, but legal, open-ice hit. The Kraken rightly responded by going after Pachal in droves, with Jared McCann getting hold of the defenseman and unloading with some punches to the helmet.

Pachal actually “turtled” on the play – covering his head while on the ice and refusing to engage in any combat – which resulted in McCann getting a four-minute double-minor for roughing. McCann appeared to injure his hand on the play and briefly left the ice while Oliver Bjorkstrand served the penalties.

Bjorkstrand was still in the box when Sharangovich scored his breakaway goal. And unfortunately for the Kraken, defenseman Jamie Oleksiak happened to slash Sharangovich a split-second before the goal, resulting in a delayed penalty.

Had the Kraken been at even strength, the Oleksiak delayed penalty would have been negated by the Sharangovich goal. But with Bjorkstrand already in the box serving McCann’s prior penalty, that infraction was negated by the Sharangovich power play marker but Oleksiak’s still counted – as rules don’t allow multiple penalties to be negated by a lone goal in such fashion.

It was at that point, confusion abounding as Oleksiak headed to the box, that the Kraken opted to challenge that Sharangovich had made contact with Daccord’s stick right before the puck went in.

After a lengthy review, the officials ruled the goal was good and gave the Kraken a delay of game penalty for the unsuccessful challenge that put them shorthanded 5-on-3 for two full minutes given the Oleksiak penalty was already called.

The Kraken gamely held the Flames off through a minute of that, but eventually, the two-man advantage led to a one-timed goal by Jonathan Huberdeau that made it 3-0 with two minutes to go in the first.

That pretty much ended the game right there. The Kraken were being outshot by a 2-to-1 margin by the time Kakko scored off a nice Schwartz cross-ice feed with just more than five minutes to go in the middle frame.

CGY@SEA: Kakko scores goal against Dan Vladar

The goal seemed to wake the Kraken up from the lull they’d largely been in since the Sharagovich goal and the series of misfortunes that followed. They nearly scored a couple of times right before the second period ended, but were denied at the crease each time.

Prior to that, it was largely open season for the Flames on Kraken skaters heading through the neutral zone. Burakovsky was flattened a second time with no call on the play, prompting the irate winger to complain profusely to the referee once play had halted later in his shift.

And then Kakko, on the shift that led to his goal, was also dumped in the neutral zone with no penalty called. Kakko kept on playing and positioned himself on an ensuing odd-man rush to take a Schwartz pass for his team’s first goal.

