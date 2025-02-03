Kraken Don’t Get The Calls Or The Goals

The Kraken, as mentioned, started the game well enough and nearly went ahead on the Schwartz net-front goal ultimately disallowed when it ruled he’d briefly interfered with Vladar in his crease. But things turned big-time on the second Calgary goal, by Sharangovich, with the Kraken killing a penalty.

The goal itself was nothing special, with Sharangovich losing control of the puck as he attempted a deke move only to have it roll between Joey Daccord’s pads and across the goal line. But then, in a sequence of events only a Flames fan or a Twilight Zone episode writer could love, the Kraken managed to get burned multiple times before the ensuing faceoff even happened and lost control of the game from there.

They’d already gotten a raw deal a few minutes prior when Brayden Pachal absolutely leveled Andre Burakovsky with a dangerous-looking, but legal, open-ice hit. The Kraken rightly responded by going after Pachal in droves, with Jared McCann getting hold of the defenseman and unloading with some punches to the helmet.

Pachal actually “turtled” on the play – covering his head while on the ice and refusing to engage in any combat – which resulted in McCann getting a four-minute double-minor for roughing. McCann appeared to injure his hand on the play and briefly left the ice while Oliver Bjorkstrand served the penalties.

Bjorkstrand was still in the box when Sharangovich scored his breakaway goal. And unfortunately for the Kraken, defenseman Jamie Oleksiak happened to slash Sharangovich a split-second before the goal, resulting in a delayed penalty.

Had the Kraken been at even strength, the Oleksiak delayed penalty would have been negated by the Sharangovich goal. But with Bjorkstrand already in the box serving McCann’s prior penalty, that infraction was negated by the Sharangovich power play marker but Oleksiak’s still counted – as rules don’t allow multiple penalties to be negated by a lone goal in such fashion.

It was at that point, confusion abounding as Oleksiak headed to the box, that the Kraken opted to challenge that Sharangovich had made contact with Daccord’s stick right before the puck went in.

After a lengthy review, the officials ruled the goal was good and gave the Kraken a delay of game penalty for the unsuccessful challenge that put them shorthanded 5-on-3 for two full minutes given the Oleksiak penalty was already called.

The Kraken gamely held the Flames off through a minute of that, but eventually, the two-man advantage led to a one-timed goal by Jonathan Huberdeau that made it 3-0 with two minutes to go in the first.

That pretty much ended the game right there. The Kraken were being outshot by a 2-to-1 margin by the time Kakko scored off a nice Schwartz cross-ice feed with just more than five minutes to go in the middle frame.