Kraken Rally, Get ‘W’ in Shootout

In a frenzied third period Monday night on Seattle’s current must-win/earn standings points homestand, this game went from a 2-1 Boston lead to tie game to Kraken 3-2 lead to tie game to overtime. For the Kraken, it ensured at least a standings point despite trailing a second intermission with third-period rallies not a strong suit for Seattle this season.

And, oh by the way, it marked Boston’s sixth straight game going into extra time. The visitors were fueled in regulation by David Pastrnak, whose two goals put him at 38 goals on the season and 701 total points in 692 regular-season games. He earned the primary assist on the tying goal, a power play tip-in by Charlie Coyle, in the third period.

Despite quality scoring chances for Seattle in overtime, Boston goalie Linus Ullmark holds off the Kraken to force a shootout, in which Kraken fourth-liner Kailer Yamamoto scores the only But Philipp Grubauer, who made a huge stop in OT lauded by head coach Dave Hakstol’s post-game remarks, leads his squad to the win by stopping all three shots, the last on none other than aforementioned David Pastrnak. Kraken win and take the season series from Boston, move to within five standings points of a wild-card spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Along with the big stops in the victorious shootout, Grubauer finished with 29 saves and faced 16 Grade-A scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick. Vince Dunn flagged how much confidence he sees in the veteran goalie’s recent performances and Dave Hakstol appreciated the “German Gentleman” holding Boston within striking distance, especially in the first half of the opening period and a nine-shot barrage in the final half of the second period.

“A real solid game all the way through,” said Hakstol about Grubauer. “Really, really solid, some big saves at the right times. Three for three in the shootout. I mean, not much more we can ask for from Grubi tonight.”

Third-Period Determination

Seattle skated onto the ice for the third period Monday night, down 2-1 and knowing opponent Boston had notched the last nine shots of the middle period. The Kraken went to work on tying the score and reducing the uncomfortable gap between them and the second wild-card spot in this spring’s Western Conference playoffs.

The Kraken fired nine shots in the first five minutes (to just one for Boston) of the third period, putting all kinds of quality shots on Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, who robbed SEA veteran forward Jared Schwartz twice on the same shift.

On the 10th shot in the furious early flurry, Vince Dunn broke through with shot that snaked through netfront traffic and past Ullmark, who maybe never saw it. But Climate Pledge Arena faithful sure did. Pure bedlam ensued.