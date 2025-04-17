Kraken Coach Bylsma Learned Who He Could Count On

Kraken coach Dan Bylsma feels “a lot of learning” went into the past season when it came to determining which players he’d most want to head into battle with.

Despite knowing some from his previous AHL Coachella Valley stints and watching others already on the Kraken from afar, working directly with them was a new experience. An experience he told assembled media members Wednesday afternoon was still playing out as the season progressed and hopefully has resolved itself to a point where the coming 2025-26 campaign gets off the ground more smoothly.

“I think a lot of learning happened this year,” Bylsma said, answering a specific question about figuring out which players he’d be confident heading to battle with. “I think I thought I had an idea of some of the individuals on the team. But that certainly was a part of the growth and development this year. Guys getting to know me. Me getting to know the guys. The dynamics and the growth of the team. That’s got to continue to grow here in the future going forward.”

Bylsma made his comments after a somewhat draining day of one-on-one exit interviews with players following a disappointing season in which the Kraken finished 34-41-6 and with 76 points, five fewer than a season ago that followed with coach Dave Hakstol being fired and replaced by the team’s then-AHL bench boss.

Bylsma said the players he spoke with Wednesday were “disappointed, almost to a man” but had confidence a turnaround akin to the franchise’s second year was possible as quickly as next fall.

The Kraken had 60 points their debut season, then 100 their second year in which they made the playoffs and came a win away from the conference final.

Fueling optimism of a turnaround next fall was the team’s 9-8-2 mark since the March 7 trade deadline when Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev were dealt away for a slew of draft picks. Some of those picks could possibly be used as summer trade bait to bring in at least one or two impact players to jumpstart a team the Kraken felt should have been a playoff contender.

“The way we played the last 19 games wasn’t necessarily perfect in all regards,” Bylsma said. “But the way we played on the ice, the way we played for each other is how we want to do it. And evidence that it can be successful if we all buy in.”

The team’s pace since the deadline equates to a 39-36-7 mark and 85 points over a full season, which still isn’t playoff worthy just yet. That’s why Bylsma’s messaging to players was that they need to look deeper into their own play ahead of expecting outside help.

“You can’t look externally,” he said. “For it to get better, we have to get it within the group that we have and the group that’s out there.”

That group played a very tough slew of opponents down the post-deadline stretch, going 4-7-1 in games against nine current playoff teams. In their seven other games against non-playoff teams, they went 5-1-1.

So, the hope that the post-deadline play could lead to playoff contention next season isn’t just pie-in-the-sky.