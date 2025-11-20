Buoy Friendsgiving: Bringing Cheer to Local School 

Lowell assistant principal James Dixon said food insecurity issues can raise the school’s “stress level” even if the youngsters themselves aren’t fully aware of how dire their family situation is.

“They feel the stress and the tension in their life,” Dixon said. “So, I think alleviating that tension for the parents is really very helpful. I got a text from a parent at 6:30 this morning that said, ‘Whoever sent those (Amazon) gift cards, thank you. You don’t know how hard it’s been to try to figure out how to feed my family.’”

Dixon said he then told the parent he was also going to set aside some food boxes from the event for her to pick up.

“She was almost in tears,” he said.

Lowell principal Chelsea Dziedzic said partnerships such as the one between her school and One Roof Foundation are critical for bridging the gap. Looking around at the groceries being distributed in the school’s library, she added, “There’s this spirit of abundance in a place where things could be very scarce. And it feels very good. The families deserve it. And the teachers deserve it, to feel like their (students’) needs are being met, so we can focus on teaching and learning.

“And that’s really the core work of a school, right? That’s what you’re supposed to be doing. But the community has really helped fill in some of those holes so that everybody feels ready to learn.”

Kraken defender Evans feels he learned something at the school that made him stop and think.

“It’s obviously tough to see kids put in that situation because they’re just kids,” Evans said. “So, it was nice to be able to give food to them. I think it was a great idea and I’m glad I was able to help.”