Buoy Friendsgiving: Bringing Cheer to Local School 

Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans never expected people to be so appreciative of the goldfish crackers and other snacks he was tasked with handing out at a makeshift grocery distribution setup the team was helping run for those in need.
Evans and forward Berkly Catton and their respective girlfriends, Mariah Fiest and Khari Ohryn, last week joined the team’s One Roof Foundation (ORF) philanthropic arm at Lowell Elementary School for the second annual “Buoy Friendsgiving” holiday event. Parents and students at the Title 1 school just off the city’s downtown core were given shopping bags and free reign to pick up fresh meat, produce, snacks, laundry detergent, soap bars, toilet paper, cleaning spray, and other items from the more than 6,000 pounds of groceries the Kraken helped distribute in the school’s library.
“You take a lot of things for granted, I think,” Evans said. “And then, when you go there, you kind of get a perspective on what it’s really like and the struggles people go through. So, it was a nice little reality check.”
Many of the school’s students are from lower-income families and face food and housing insecurity. Their situation became even more challenging this fall due to the recently ended federal government shutdown and suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding.