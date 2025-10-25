Tears of Love: D-man and ‘Leader’ Returns

An emotional Brandon Montour returned to the Kraken fold Saturday with a heavy heart. His older brother, Cameron, died Monday from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS. Over the last three to four years, the 35-year-old father of two young daughters has fought the nervous-system disease that attacks cells in the brain and spinal cord while eventually leading to loss of muscle control.

True to his outgoing and engaging persona, the Kraken defenseman was unafraid to shed tears as he talked to a sizeable media scrum at his locker. He quietly started at a juncture where brothers often bond, talking more to himself than group, that Cameron was somewhere having thoughts about his younger brother crying. Montour later said to the gathered media that his brother is “probably smiling and chirping me up there, but I love him,” managing a wistful smile at the remark.

“It was a rough week,” said the Kraken defenseman widely known as “Monty.” “I’m very proud, very happy to be as his brother. He’s somebody I've looked up to since day one. He was a great son, brother, best friend, and father. He’s got two baby girls. He battled hard. You’ve got to put everything into perspective with the highs I’ve had the last couple of years with winning [the 2024 Stanley Cup] and hockey and having babies and creating my own family. He was at home battling. Right till Monday, when it happened, he was smiling. And he was ready.”

In his own media conference, Kraken coach Lane Lambert emphasized that teammates, coaches and the entire Kraken organization backed the D-man stepping away from the recent road trip to be with his family.

“Clearly, our hearts have been with him, the support has been with him,” said Lambert. “We're going to have to continue to support him through this time. It's important, obviously, to have him back, not only as a player, but certainly as a leader. And important for him to get back into the groove of the game, maybe take his mind off of it a little bit of the outside part of it. We feel for him and will continue to support him.

If there is a player on the Kraken roster who can virtually instantly be game-ready after a week away from the games and practices, Montour is that performer.

I've only practiced, you know, once or twice all year, and missed a lot [of training camp plus this past week,” said Montour, who is projected to pair with defenseman Ryan Lindgren in Saturday’s matchiup against divisional rival Edmonton. “I will try to get back into it as quickly as I can and focus. I've been watching from afar and happy with how the guys are playing.”

Montour expressed gratitude for the support and kindness of histeammates and coaches, allowing like any of us who work through grief, there is not much to say to heal the pain and heartbrieak but it is comforting for Montour to know people are thinking of him and his family.

“It’s tough, it's not awkward, but everyone's reached out, which has been unbelievable,” said Montour. But I know the other guys, you don't really know what to say. It's one of those things where, obviously you know know people are feeling. The guys have been great. It's a good group realizing there are things outside of the game that are important. I needed time. I still need time. This is going to be a long process, but happy to be back.”

Montour no doubt knows Kraken fans will be there for him and his family as well. He said returning to Seattle has been healing in itself.

“Seeing my kids and being a part of this [team] again,” said Montour. “It keeps my mind off in other things, which would be good, but miss him.”