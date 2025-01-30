Behind the Scenes in the KHN Broadcast Booth

Dan Bylsma Concurs

For his part, Kraken coach Dan Bylsma agrees that second periods can generate chaos and especially lead to tired defensive pairs, who lose a competitive edge even if they are elite defenders.

“Making a long change with us in the offensive zone allows your next group to come out to continue that puck possession and force the other team to be playing tired [foes not able to exit because it results in a player short for dangerous extra seconds],” said Bylsma. “In most NHL buildings, you have the benefit of seeing time on ice stats during play, the actual shift length of the players on the ice. When you look up and see their team’s defensemen are at a minute, 45 [seconds], you know they are playing tired. Playing tired usually means playing slower. So when a player like Matty Beniers, who might be 35 to 40 seconds into his shift, and we have possession in the offensive zone, he chooses to come to the bench for a fresh center to jump into play [in that particular case, it was Yanni Gourde, who shortly thereafter assisted on a goal]. That’s part of playing the game right and being a good teammate.”

Teamwork in the Broadcast Booth

The partnership of Forslund, Olczyk and Brown is visible and palpable on game nights, whether it be Forslund and Olczyk in the Climate Pledge Arena home broadcast booth high (but not too high) above center ice with Brown between the benches. Or it might be Forslund and Brown in the home booth when Olczyk covers a TNT national game. During road games, there are times when all three are in the booth—and you know that requires liking the idea of being around each other.

On this night, the teamwork is bolstered, as always, by the regular support crew of Robbie Neilson (stage manager who, among other duties, feeds Forslund handouts for sponsor and team promotions spots to read), Dave Edwards (all things audio and tech who is rightfully proud of the homey atmosphere in the booth with hockey memorabilia adorning the walls) and Joshua Blyth (providing live stats of all types). The support crew love the “talent” as much as we all do. They get the opportunity to hear everything and be part of what is an undercurrent, overcurrent and throughline current of banter every game. Olczyk has his own routine with Neilson – not sure it all makes sense to anyone but those two (or maybe just Eddie at times), but it is clearly a pair with a friendship and respect for the other’s work (Neilson’s first broadcast gig in a long Seattle career was assisting legendary New York Yankees announcer Mel Allen).

What Doesn’t Meet the Eye

There are booth visuals fans don’t see but are part of the routine: Forslund stands pretty much the entire game, part projection of voice and part “just being juiced.” He moves around quite a bit (it mirrors his vocal tempo) when there is a commercial break or off-camera moment. The play-by-play man notes Vancouver and Calgary are two arenas in which he has to sit because of low ceilings. Otherwise, Forslund leans over the windowless table to call the action (those of us who sit directly below him on the press bridge have the good fortune to watch a live game in the NHL’s best arena while listening to John’s call).

Olczyk sits most of the game and has a slash-camera monitor that he monitors closely because it originates from a corner position in which Olczyk, a Stanley Cup-winning player and former NHL head coach, can leverage his deep knowledge of how most goals or scoring chances develop far before the shot is taken. He is working with the production truck on a constant basis to have replays ready, and he is not afraid to use his mark-up pen and/or give “stop it there” on-air directions to the truck video operators.

None of Olczyk’s slash-cam study prevents the veteran analyst from commenting on plays, near-misses, good sticks by Kraken defenders and, of course, any poke he can make at Forslund, which this night involved his partner’s recent haircut (he approved) and a running gag about the infomercial “Clapper” automatic light-switch product (a forerunner to today’s world of voice-control home devices) when the arena lights went black briefly in the starting moments of the game.

Taking Note of the Notes

The contrast in handwritten game notes between Forslund and the analyst next to him depends on which one is flanking that night. Olczyk scribbles a few notes on his lineup sheet, relying on encyclopedic-type mental knowledge of players and coaches and trends. Brown is a devotee of Forslund’s notes preparation and carries his own notebook and customized system, becoming a bit more elaborate each season.

Fast forward to Tuesday’s game against Anaheim. When Eeli Tolvanen scored a first-period goal, Forslund immediately gave props to Brown about Tolvanen being “one of your focal points at the top of our pre-game show.”

“Just the way I planned it,” said Brown, lightly and clearly in a self-effacing manner.

“You ‘re a good planner, thoughtful, detailed, always prepared,” said Forslund, giving us a hint of how much he admires Brown’s work ethic in a second hockey career following his NHL playing days.

“It doesn’t always work out most of the time,” said Brown.

“Go with baseball,” said Forslund. “If you hit .300 you are a star player. You’re at least eight of 10 [in the accuracy of Brown’s pre-game focal points] in my book... and that’s the only book that counts.”

Forslund’s copious notes that he prepares for every single broadcast [he often posts them on social media] are works of art and labor in equal parts. Recently, the columns and numbers and passages allowed him to instantly tell fans that Sidney Crosby has just reached the top-10 all-time in NHL points in road games (“surpassing the great Joe Sakic”) by scoring the only Pittsburgh goal in a 4-1 Kraken in last Saturday’s Kids Game.