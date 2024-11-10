Adam Larsson “Super Skills” Cap Day Of Kraken Fun 

Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson didn’t pay much heed to talk ahead of the Kraken Super Skills Showcase about how his team randomly drawn by goalie Philipp Grubauer might be less offensively skilled than one coached by netminder Joey Daccord.

And despite trailing big after three of Saturday’s first four individual skills events, worth five points apiece, a Larsson-led comeback would indeed spark Team Grubi to a stunning victory. Larsson’s stickhandling in the Breakaway Challenge got the rally started and his sudden death shootout goal – albeit somewhat controversial – sealed a win for the ages by Team Grubi over Team Joey in front of about 8,500 fans at Climate Pledge Arena.

“I mean, it’s fun; the guys enjoy it,” Larsson said of the event after being picked as its de facto Most Valuable Player by players on both teams. “And today, we had a blast.”

Todd Humphrey, the Kraken’s senior vice president of digital innovation and fan experience, said the Super Skills Showcase – held every two seasons – gives season ticket holders and those who can’t ordinarily attend NHL games the chance to see players up close and even interact. The team restricted ticket sales to the lower bowl to give fans the closest possible view of the action.

“It’s always such a great, celebratory event,” Humphrey said. “You see people around taking pictures, players signing autographs and having fun. It’s just a real fun way for the team to connect with the fans.”

Proceeds from the event benefit youth programming at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

Larsson has scored a couple of breakaway goals in actual Kraken contests. He said he rarely gets the chance to practice such moves.

“No, no,” he said. “They’re just in there. I just need them (the Kraken) to actually put me out there in the right (game situation) spot.”

For his part, Team Joey coach Daccord wasn’t impressed by Larsson’s shootout winner – claiming the goal shouldn’t count because he’d moved backward ahead of putting it in the net in clear violation of NHL rules. Daccord tried lodging a somewhat tongue-in-cheek protest, but it was quickly shut down.

Earlier on, Daccord had more successfully protested that the scoreboard was erroneously crediting Team Grubi with 15 points to make the score 15-15 after three events instead of 15-5. The scoreboard was indeed corrected.

After Larsson’s heroics in the Breakaway Challenge – scoring on both attempts, including one that saw him make more than a dozen stickhandling moves – cut into Team Joey’s massive lead, Team Grubi won a 3-on-3 game worth 10 points by a 4-2 score. That knotted the event up at 15-15 and sent things to a sudden death shootout where Larsson again scored to end it.

Team Grubi forward Shane Wright, who had the day’s most dazzling goal with a puck-lifting, spin-around move during the Breakaway Challenge event, said Daccord’s moaning about Larsson’s winner was unfounded.