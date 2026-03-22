Moving Forward In Hockey And Life

That got Larsson noticed by NHL scouts as the Devils drafted him and vaulted him directly to the NHL that fall at age 18 for 69 games.

His first defense partner, Andy Greene, was 10 years older than Larsson but helped him work on nuances of the NHL game, much as his father had for years. When Larsson’s dad died, one of the first texts he got was from Greene offering to help in any way he could.

Larsson upon arriving in the NHL had begun a yearslong tradition of talking to his father by phone after every Devils game. Sometimes, they’d discuss hockey. Other times, just life in general.

“The whole family is really, really close,” Larsson’s wife, Vera, said. “I know that when Adam moved over, he and his dad were talking all the time, and he was up watching all of Adam’s games in the middle of the night. So, there was a special bond. But the whole family is very close. It’s the same with his brother and sister. They were close too.”

Vera was introduced to Adam through a mutual friend shortly after the death of Larsson’s father. She’d lost her own father the prior year and they bonded through shared experiences.

But while she was from big-city Stockholm, Larsson’s upbringing in Skelleftia some 500 miles to the north had given him quite different, somewhat stoic characteristics Kraken fans can likely appreciate.

“I don’t want to say it was ‘culture shock’,” his wife said. “But he was just very chill. He was just like the typical Skelleftia guy with his energy and calmness.”

Her first impression quickly changed.

“He’s the nicest guy,” she said. “I always laugh when people say that he’s so serious because I’m like no, he’s so much fun. He’s so warm and you can always go to him. He’ll always be there for you. For me, he makes me feel so prioritized and seen and loved and he’s so funny.

“The humor, in the beginning, can come off as a little dry. You know, with the seriousness. But then, he’s a goofy, goofy nice guy.”

Not goofy enough, though, for Larsson to voluntarily provide the eventual bowl-cut t-shirt photo that Beniers so aptly popularized within the Kraken dressing room.

Vera said her husband hates going to a hairdresser, so, when they were staying at the Sheraton hotel in downtown Seattle their first Kraken season, he “forced” her to cut his hair. Unfortunately, she used her only available cutting tool -- eyebrow nail scissors -- to do it.

“So, I posted the photo on my story on Instagram and I think Matty googled it,” she said with a chuckle.

The rest is history, as is Larsson getting nail scissor haircuts.

Larsson found his footing with the Kraken, enough to sign a four-year, $21 million extension with the team in summer 2024. That came a year after he’d helped the Kraken upset the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and nearly the Dallas Stars in a seven-game series after that. That and a seven-game second round loss to Anaheim while playing for the Oilers in 2017 is the closest Larsson has ever been to making a conference final. The Kraken’s unexpected run was built largely off bedrock defensive play led by Jamie Oleksiak and Larsson, who finished 1-2 respectively in hits and blocked shots. Three years later, Larsson is again shooting for the postseason, aware his Kraken stint will soon be “the most I’ve played anywhere” and the responsibility that carries.

His defensive pairing with Vince Dunn since late in the Kraken’s inaugural season has long been part of that.

Larsson had enjoyed a close relationship with Swedish defensive partner Oscar Klefbom after being traded to Edmonton in summer 2016 in exchange for Taylor Hall. Oilers fans, hung up on Hall’s touted status as a future superstar, didn’t always appreciate Larsson right away. But he and Klefbom were placed on the top defensive pairing, with Oilers coach Todd McClellan praising Larsson for being a “stabilizing factor” on the blue line as the team took off that spring on its longest playoff run in years.

Larsson helped shut down San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski in the opening round as the Oilers stunned defending Stanley Cup finalist San Jose.

By the following season, Larsson became the first Swede in Oilers history named an alternate captain – taking a role vacated when current Kraken teammate Jordan Eberle left for the New York Islanders. Larsson and Klefbom remained a formidable pairing for years and it’s long been rumored the Oilers cutting ties with the veteran in 2020 factored into Larsson’s decision to leave and sign a free-agent deal with Seattle the following summer.

But Larsson has let it be known he likely would have left Edmonton in any event. Memories of his father’s death hung with him his final seasons there, sometimes every hour of every day. And he knew he had to keep moving forward instead of being haunted by the past. The Kraken offered an escape valve with a four-year, $16 million deal.

And in Dunn, he found a similar kindred spirit with the four years younger defenseman from Canada that he’d had in Edmonton with countryman Klefbom.

“Obviously, me and Vince kind of found ourselves early in Seattle days,” Larsson said. “We’ve seen a lot of guys go from here. But I‘m lucky that we’re a couple of guys standing still.”

Dunn said Larsson was a defenseman he “looked up to” upon joining the Kraken. A player whose defensive style was very different from his offensive-oriented game. There were also “family dynamic” similarities for Dunn, whose parents split when he was young, leaving his mother to care for their family.

“He’s lost his father and he relies a lot on his mother now,” Dunn said. “And I’m kind of the same way, too. I’ve relied on my mother for a long time.”