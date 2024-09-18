See Phillip's Bio

Phil joined the Seattle Kraken in the summer of 2024 as an assistant athletic trainer. He comes to the Kraken after spending 17 seasons as the head athletic trainer of the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League.

A native of Canton, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, he attended Eastern Michigan University and graduated with a degree in athletic training in 2004. During that time, he got his first taste of hockey as an intern with the Ontario Hockey League’s Plymouth Whalers. For his postgraduate work, he moved across the state to attend Western Michigan University, working as a graduate assistant athletic trainer with women’s volleyball and women’s gymnastics. Graduating in 2007 with a master’s degree in athletic training, he moved to Seattle to join the T-birds, who went on to win the 2017 and 2023 WHL Championship.

Now an established resident of Seattle, Phil resides in the Skyway neighborhood with his wife Esther, and their two kids, Nora and Zach.