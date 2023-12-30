“A Special Moment” 

Adam Larsson

Before he would play over 800 NHL games including every game for the Kraken to date, defender Adam Larsson skated on a makeshift sheet of ice behind his school in Skelleftea, Sweden. A paved field was flooded with water and when it froze, local children were on it non-stop.

“It was a little, a little bigger than usual but you could do a lot of things on it, a lot of fun stuff,” Larsson said. “I think they still do it back home. It's good for kids and just to do outdoor things in general."

“I loved it and will probably still go when I'm retired. I just love (skating there), how open and how awesome it feels to be out there.”

Larsson has already skated in an outdoor NHL game (2016 Heritage Classic), and he knows that while the vibe may be different than pick-up hockey behind your school, it is still something special.

“It's a little different when (you’re playing in) an arena that holds I don't know how many people, but every outdoor event I think is cool. It’s good for the league and obviously (every) player loves playing outdoors. I think that's how most guys grew up in here. I feel like it's going to be a lot of fun. I think everybody's looking forward to it.”