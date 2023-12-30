“A Special Moment” 

The path to a passion usually starts simply.
For those who become hockey players, that path often begins by putting on a pair of skates, and some gloves, grabbing a stick and maybe a helmet to head out to wherever you can find some ice. And the easiest ice to find wasn’t always in a rink...it was outside.
“Some guys have grown up playing on outdoor rinks, and some guys haven't,” Dave Hakstol said. “So, for some guys, there's probably a little nostalgia involved, and for some guys, it's new - It's something new and special. Either way, it's spectacular.”
As the 2024 Winter Classic draws near, the opportunity to skate in the open air conjures both memories and excitement for many among the Seattle Kraken.