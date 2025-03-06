A Kraken Day To Remember

“I think a lot of people were very excited just to bid on something Jessica put together,” Dinh said of history making assistant Campbell’s basket, which contained a signed bedazzled Kraken jersey, Yves Saint Laurent perfume, Hillberg & Berk jewelry and a Salt & Stone cleansing set. “We had a lot of help from hockey operations staff and some of the player wives getting all the baskets together in time, especially with the season going on and games being played. But they did a great job, and when the auction goes well, it helps make Kraken Day all the better.”

Beyond the auction itself, the Kraken Day game night was really centered on celebrating the work of the One Roof Foundation, the charity wing of both the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena. The foundation, since its 2021 creation, has raised more than $9 million for and donated to nonprofits focused on youth and family homelessness, environmental justice, racial equity, youth access to sports, food sovereignty, food security, and COVID relief.

More than 700 recipients have benefitted from ORF donations, 86 percent of them from BIPOC communities.

The foundation has also donated 10,000 hockey sticks to 231 Title 1 schools and trained 163 teachers in floor hockey. It also arranged more than 100 field trips for some 5,000 youth from Title 1 schools and nonprofits

ORF has helped build four sports courts and gotten three water stations purchased and installed in a local elementary school. And it purchased 24 air purifiers for other schools, donated 3,500 pounds of food to a local food hub, and cleaned 650 pounds of garbage from an impacted neighborhood.

Access to play is also a huge component of ORF, with 96 percent of financial assistance families giving an “excellent” rating to youth hockey programming at the Kraken Community Iceplex. Some of the ORF community hockey work was recognized during the Kraken Day game with the night’s Hero of the Deep being Susan Lee, senior director of education at Refugee Women’s Alliance. That group has partnered with ORF and the Kraken on an annual 32-week program teaching more than 60 preschoolers how to ice skate by bussing them to the Iceplex from three citywide locations.

Kraken Day also saw the season’s largest jackpot in the 50/50 raffle, pres. by Washington’s Lottery, build to $69,470, with half going to the night’s winner and the other half to the foundation. Saturday’s game also saw the raffle cross the $4 million mark for gross funds raised to benefit ORF since the draw’s inception at the start of the 2022-23 season.

There also were “Mystery Pucks” – player-signed pucks hidden in packaging to avoid identifying the signatory in advance – sold throughout the arena in limited quantities. And a Climate Pledge Gear for Good Kiosk where Climate Pledge and Common Thread specialty-themed merchandise was sold to benefit the foundation.