4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog

Kaapo Kakko will compete for Finland in the best-on-best international tournament from Feb. 12 to 20 in Boston & Montreal

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off marks the first best-on-best international men’s hockey tournament since the 2016 World Cup. Featuring NHL rosters from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States, the competition follows a round-robin format with the following point system: 3 points for a regulation win, 2 points for an overtime/shootout win, 1 point for an overtime/shootout loss, and 0 points for a regulation loss.

At the end of round-robin play, the two teams with the highest point totals will face off in the championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Be sure to bookmark this page to track Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko’s performance throughout the tournament.

Feb. 12 9:33 p.m. | Marner Ends Electric OT Thriller for Canada

Toronto's Mitch Marner delivered the final blow for Canada with just under four minutes to go in the 10-minute overtime period to give his team the 4-3 win on Wednesday in the opener of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

While Sweden was technically the home team in the opener of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, the roars of the crowd from Bell Centre in Montreal during Team Canada's player introductions told a different story. One that translated to momentum quickly, as Canada jumped to an early lead just 56 seconds in on a powerplay goal by Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon.

Sweden emerged from the locker following the first intermission undeterred, opening the score in the second period on a laser of a shot by Minnesota Wild defender Jonas Brodin from the high circle to the left of goaltender Jordan Binnington. Mark Stone would regain the two-goal lead for Canada but a pair of third period goals by Adrian Kempe and Joel Eriksson Ek secured overtime and the point for Sweden.

The wide-open overtime period was marked by end-to-end rushes and several grade-A saves by both netminders and was capitalized by Mitch Marner racing into the Sweden zone and firing a wrist shot just over the shoulder of Filip Gustavsson from long-range to help Canada recover from a near-scare at the hands of Sweden.

26 And Counting For Crosby

The last time Sidney Crosby lost an international game representing Canada takes us back to February 21st, 2010 during the Vancouver Olympics preliminary round. Crosby and his Canada teammates fell to the U.S. by a score of 5-3, cementing the United States at the top of the group heading into the knockout round. The two teams would meet again in the Gold Medal game, where Crosby would be the overtime hero for Canada in one of the most memorable games in the history of the Canada-U.S. hockey rivalry and the start of Crosby's current streak.

Since that loss in 2010, Crosby has gone 26-0-0, scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists - three of which came Wednesday night.

Canada's first goal was pure video game hockey. Take three of the top 10 forwards in the NHL, put them on a powerplay, and expect magic and that's exactly what happened moments after William Nylander was sent off for high sticking under a minute into play. Canada worked the zone with flair, as Crosby and McDavid played passed back-and-forth to the left of Binnington before Crosby cut toward the net, delivering a cross-ice backhand pass to MacKinnon who rocketed it into a wide-open net.

As the teams lined up at their respective bluelines for the announcement of the three starts, chants of "Crosby, Crosby, Crosby!" boomed throughout Bell Center before Crosby was named player of the game.

Sweden Battles Back

Sweden struggled mightily in the first period, failing to match the intensity and physicality of Canada from the opening faceoff and registering their first shot on goal of the game with 2:44 remaining in the opening frame. Viewers would be fair to assume that this game had a Canada blowout written all over it.

But following the first intermission, Sweden picked up their pace and were rewarded via a goal from Jonas Brodin midway through the second period. The effort was encouraging for Sweden fans, proving they could hang with tournament favorite Canada after a few adjustments.

Entering the 3rd period down a pair of goals, Adrian Kempe would once again shrink Canada's lead to one using LA's Drew Doughty as a screen and firing a shot from distance into the back of the net. Joel Eriksson Ek delivered the tying goal midway through the third, accepting a cross-crease pass at the far post and elevating it over a sprawled-out Binnington.

Gustavsson was stellar in his own right in the final period, most notably on an impossible diving blocker save denying Colorado defender Devon Toews a sure goal and helping his team secure overtime.

Feb. 12, 2:09 p.m. | Schedule and How to Watch (all times PST)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Canada vs. Sweden – 5 p.m. on MAX, truTV, TNT

Thursday, Feb. 13

United States vs. Finland (Kakko) – 5 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Saturday, Feb. 15

Finland (Kakko) vs. Sweden – 10 a.m. on ABC, ESPN+

United States vs. Canada – 5 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+

Monday, Feb. 17

Canada vs. Finland (Kakko) – 10 a.m. on MAX, truTV, TNT

Sweden vs. United States – 5 p.m. on MAX, truTV, TNT

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship game – 5 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

