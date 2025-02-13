4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off marks the first best-on-best international men’s hockey tournament since the 2016 World Cup. Featuring NHL rosters from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States, the competition follows a round-robin format with the following point system: 3 points for a regulation win, 2 points for an overtime/shootout win, 1 point for an overtime/shootout loss, and 0 points for a regulation loss.

At the end of round-robin play, the two teams with the highest point totals will face off in the championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Feb. 12 9:33 p.m. | Marner Ends Electric OT Thriller for Canada

Toronto's Mitch Marner delivered the final blow for Canada with just under four minutes to go in the 10-minute overtime period to give his team the 4-3 win on Wednesday in the opener of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

While Sweden was technically the home team in the opener of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, the roars of the crowd from Bell Centre in Montreal during Team Canada's player introductions told a different story. One that translated to momentum quickly, as Canada jumped to an early lead just 56 seconds in on a powerplay goal by Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon.

Sweden emerged from the locker following the first intermission undeterred, opening the score in the second period on a laser of a shot by Minnesota Wild defender Jonas Brodin from the high circle to the left of goaltender Jordan Binnington. Mark Stone would regain the two-goal lead for Canada but a pair of third period goals by Adrian Kempe and Joel Eriksson Ek secured overtime and the point for Sweden.

The wide-open overtime period was marked by end-to-end rushes and several grade-A saves by both netminders and was capitalized by Mitch Marner racing into the Sweden zone and firing a wrist shot just over the shoulder of Filip Gustavsson from long-range to help Canada recover from a near-scare at the hands of Sweden.