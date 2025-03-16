Kraken (29-34-4) vs Jets (46-17-4) | 6:00 p.m.

One: What’s Said in the Room ... Shows Up on the Ice

Going into second intermission in Friday’s 4-2 win over Western Conference playoff contender Utah, the visitors and the Kraken were tied at 2-2 thanks to a late period Brandon Montour goal (his 16th, building on a Kraken season record for a defenseman). Utah had scored twice in the middle frame and outshot Seattle, 11-6, including two Grade-A saves by Phillip Grubauer on the penalty kill. The Kraken knew what had to be accomplished in the final 20 minutes to snare a win. With Western Conference leader Winnipeg in town for Sunday’s 6 p.m. puck drop, more of the same will be welcome.

“I didn’t have to say it,” said coach Dan Bylsma post-game. “[Utah] had three for sure, maybe four chances, in the second period from our turnovers. “About that, the guys were just talking about taking care of the puck and minimizing our turnovers. To be good with the puck in the offensive zone. When you are in those high-ice situations, when you are rolling up the wall, be real positive with your puck play. “

Fun and important fact: The Kraken have won three of their four games and the loss was a 3-2 final against NHL-leading Washington in which the winning goal was tallied late game. In the last four games, the guys have had a good mindset of just staying with it. It doesn't happen in the first and second periods. It's over 60 [minutes] and you stay with it, you stick with it, you know, you grind it out.”

Two: Eberle More than Rounding into Form

Kraken captain Jordan Eberle is now 10 games into this comeback from a rare pelvic injury. Let’s agree his acclimation to the NHL pace and speed is, well, up to speed and then some. Eberle pitched in two assists in the Friday win following a three-assist night in the come-from-behind Wednesday. He has logged a goal and five assists in the last three games.

“Since the injury, as big an injury as it was, what have you seen about him getting his legs back under him, how he's continued getting a little more comfortable, a little bit more used to the pace and a little bit more used to the grind ... He had a big burst in his first game back. He’s been getting better and better and better. Some of the plays in the [Wednesday and Friday] games were evidence of him having his feet underneath him, being able to skate, moving his feet and get over pucks to make the plays that he can make for us.”

Three: Know the Foe: Tanev Returns, Jets Top Contender

Winnipeg arrives with some impressive statistics and, of course, original Kraken fan favorite Brandon Tanev. The visiting Jets have not lost a game in regulation if leading after the first period (26-0-3) and second period (36-0-1), translating to Seattle staying even with the Western Conference leaders or, even better, holding a lead after 20 and 40 minutes. Winnipeg has done so with superb goaltending from Connor Hellebucyk but also lots of contributions from top-six forwards and top-four defense. Winger Kyle Connor scored his team-leading 35th goal of the season in a 4-1 home win over Central Division foe Dallas Friday and defenseman Josh Morrissey (10 goals, 42 assists in 66) is a force too. Tanev earned his first Jets assist in the Dallas win – back with the team that drafted him after a stellar career at NCAA Providence that included scoring the winning goal in college hockey’s primer championship. Winnipeg enters Sunday’s game with a lead of 10 standings points (equivalent to five wins) over Dallas for the lead in the Central Division and Western Conference. The Jets are just two standing points behind Washington as the NHL club with the top record in the NHL.