Golden Knights (34-23-7) vs. Kraken (28-24-11) | 7:00 p.m.

One: March Madness, NHL Version

Tuesday’s home matchup against Vegas is technically not a must-win game in the Kraken’s quest for a Western Conference wild-card spot. There are 18 games and 36 standings points available on Seattle’s remaining schedule. But on pretty much every other level Tuesday qualifies as a must-have.

Some highly relevant data: Seattle is eight points out of the second of the two wild-card bids for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team in that spot right now is, remarkably, Vegas. Only a month ago, VGK looked comfortably headed in the postseason as one of three automatic bids in the Pacific Division. Beating Vegas in regulation represents a four-point swing for the Kraken, picking up two and denying the visitors two points. There is one more VGK-SEA showdown (next week in Vegas); consider this pair of games to be a playoff series within the regular season.

The Kraken trail wild-card leader Nashville by 11 points but Seattle has three games in hand to make up ground. Tuesday is one of the gain-ground games (plus Nashville visits Climate Pledge Arena Saturday night). The Kraken have a game in hand on two wild-card contenders (Vegas & Calgary) and two on St. Louis and Minnesota (the Wild have 69 points to Seattle’s 67 because new coach John Hynes pulled his goalie in overtime to beat Nashville with the extra attacker while an empty-netter would have eliminated the one standings points earned by extending to OT).

After Friday’s tough loss (important to understand Winnipeg is a top team in the West and Seattle won up in Manitoba and were maybe one crossbar and one goal post away from earning more standings points against the Jets on Friday), both Tomas Tatar and Joey Daccord brought up the importance of Tuesday’s game without any prompting. Dave Hakstol was less willing to focus on the Vegas visit, but Monday allowed that his squad knows the stakes that compounds the win.

“We don't have to have the conversation specifically about tomorrow's game and the magnitude of it,” said Hakstol Monday after practice. We know where we're in terms of the playoff race. We've simplified it a little bit more than just [Tuesday], breaking it down to some short-term opportunities. You can't play the next six weeks' worth of games all at once ... we’ve got a good opportunity here this week, and that's where our focus will be.”