Sharks (15-32-6) vs Kraken (22-27-3) | 7:30 p.m.

One: Limit the ‘Free Opportunities’

Kraken coach Dan Bylsma was no fan of Tuesday’s first period against Anaheim, even if Seattle finished the frame leading 3-2.

“We were anticipating a game in which if we gave pucks away or gave [Anaheim] too many free opportunities, they would counter with their skill upfront and also their D-men,” said Bylsma post-game. “I don't think the first was a comfortable period for us. Too many opportunities for them, with their [offensive] rush skill. We had some answers for it, with goals of our own. But [Kraken giveaways] manifested more in the second period with clear turnovers with the puck.”

Thursday’s opponent, San Jose, has offensive talent of its own, including 2024 No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini (16 goals, 20 assists for 36 points in 41, missing 12 games due to injury), 2021 first-rounder William Eklund (10 G, 17 A) and 25-year-old Fabian Zetterlund (14 G, 18 A). As for the Kraken in the O-zone, forward Eeli Tolvanen has three goals in the last three games (Jan. 25 to 28, which matches a similar streak he notched Jan. 25 to 28 in 2023). Tolvanen told reporters Tuesday night in the locker room it’s time for “a reset right here, right now” as the Kraken have four more home games (including wild-card spot holder Calgary) and a road trip to face those same Flames before the 4 Nations Faceoff break. Fewer giveaways and more takeaways instead would help would help with the reset and Bylsma’s stated goal to two of every three games in this stretch.

Two: Roster Move with Grubauer

The Kraken placed goaltender Philipp Grubauer on waivers Wednesday at 11 a.m. NHL clubs have until 11 a.m. Thursday to make a claim. If the original Kraken clears waivers, he will be assigned to American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley. Grubauer has posted a 5-15-1 record this season with a save percentage of .866 over those 21 games. Joey Daccord had started a season-high seven-straight games before Grubauer faced Anaheim Tuesday. Check back on the Kraken app and website on Thursday for updates on Grubauer and other roster moves.

Three: Know the Foe: San Jose 2-8-0 in Last 10 Games

The Sharks beat Pittsburgh, 2-1, Tuesday at home, not a good trip for the Penguins, whose only goal came from Sidney Crosby. San Jose broke a six-game losing streak when the aforementioned Celebrini broke a 1-1 tie in the third period after Crosby had scored earlier in the final 20 minutes. SJS goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped a penalty shot in the frame and made 32 saves overall in the win. The 22-year-old Russian-born goaltender is 4-5-2 in 12 appearances with a .905 save percentage.