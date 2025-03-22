Kraken (30-35-5) at Oilers (40-24-5) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Going to the ‘Finnish’ Line

EDMONTON – Friday’s practice here in Alberta unveiled a new line combination that will debut Saturday. Center Matty Beniers and one usual and simpatico winger of late, Kaapo Kakko, along with another young Finn, 2022 second-rounder Jani Nyman. Whether or not it is a regular line to be imagined next season and beyond, it should be fun to watch the young trio’s blend their elite speed and skills (average age of exactly 22). The line changes are necessary to accommodate the absence of veteran center and Kraken leading scorer Chandler Stephenson, who will not play against the Oilers and is still being evaluated. Stephenson left the bench during the second period of Wednesday’s game in Minnesota and did not return.

“It provides for some different looks on our lines and also on the power play,” said Bylsma after Friday’s practice on the Rogers Arena Community Rink, grinning at the final thought of his remarks on the new line. “For Jani, it is not much different one in that he is still in a top-nine role and will on the flank [for one-timers, here’s hoping] on the power play ... just maybe a little more comfort for on the ice with a fellow countryman being able to sort out and talk to him. Yani presented himself as comfortable out there. He knows what we're doing. He's played well and aggressive ... Matty, he’s got to work on his Finnish now a little bit.”

With Stephenson sidelined, Shane Wright and his 17 goals on the season move between veteran wingers Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz while John Hayden takes over centerman duties on the fourth line between Mikey Eyssimont and Tye Kartye.

Two: Eberle Back in a Groove, Plus His Take on Young Centers

The aforementioned Eberle was asked by Edmonton media (he starred here) about his recovery from the rare (ok, unprecedented) pelvic injury that sidelined him for 40 games. His answer: It required some games to feel back in game shape and he plans to work hard over the summer to fully be back to his own standards of conditioning, which reminds of the fact that the captain reported to training camp in “the best shape of my life.”

“The first few games, I was just trying to get back my timing and speed, said Eberle, who has notched two goals and six assists in the last half dozen games. “It took me a few games, then I finally found it. I feel good now. I'll need a good summer training just to try and strengthen things again and get back to how I felt coming into the season. But I'm happy with how things are going.”

Eberle also is impressed with the Kraken’s two young centers, Matty Beniers and Shane Wright, the first-round picks (Beniers No. 2 overall in 2021 and Wright No. 4 overall in 2022: “Wrightersince, really, December, he’s been one of our most consistent forwards, seeing him make plays with confidence. That’s one of the big things about Matty too. He keeps growing as a player. He's engaged...I’ve always said what impressed me with him is his defensive play and the way he controls the other side of the puck.”

Three: Know the Foe: Oilers Three Points Behind Vegas for Divison Lead

Edmonton superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have never before both been ruled out for the same game since Draisaitl was drafted in 2014. Held out as healthy scratches to be rested for the playoffs, yes, but not regular season. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Friday neither superstar will play Saturday, explaining McDavid (who left Thursday’s overtime loss to Winnipeg in the second period) is about a week away from returning and Draisaitl “about a week or so.” What’s more, when asked if this were the playoffs, would one or both be in the lineup, Knoblauch said he didn’t think so. It is still a quality squad, of course, but the power play will likely be less explosive (the two stars have 24 PPG between them). Starting goalie Stuart Skinner, who left Thursday due to concussion protocol, has been cleared to play.