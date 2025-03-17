Kraken (29-34-5) at Blackhawks (20-38-9) | 5:30 p.m.

One: Paying ‘Special’ Attention

CHICAGO – The Kraken have earned seven of a possible 10 points over the last five games. The two non-win games were against Eastern Conference leader Washington (a 4-2 loss with an Alex Ovechkin empty-net goal) and Western Conference/NHL leader Winnipeg in overtime. One reason for the rise is the recent performances of Kraken power play and penalty-kill units. Sunday night, for example, 20-year-old sensation Jani Nyman scored again during man-advantage (he did the same in the Wednesday win over Montreal, when the power play produced two goals, the other by alternate captain Matty Beniers). What’s more, on Sunday, the Seattle penalty killers snuffed out two third-period Winnipeg power plays, shutting down one of the league’s best power-play goal producers this season. And don’t forget that one of the Kraken’s top PK contributors this season and from Year 1, Brandon Tanev is now wearing a No. 73 Jets jersey.

Jared McCann has stepped into the top-forward pair on the PK alongside Chandler Stephenson while Eeli Tolavanen has been superb stepping into an increased role as a penalty killer. Stephenson said the new group is playing confidently and “helping us win games.” Coach Dan Bylsma has praised the Finnish forward’s diligence when the club is shorthanded. It certainly hasn’t compromised Tolvanen’s 5-on-5 production with five goals in the last eight games to reach a career-high 21 goals and counting (Bylsma has said 25 goals is highly attainable). With point streaks going for captain Jordan Eberle (four games, one goal, six assists) and Brandon Montour (three games on the homestand) it’s instructive to note both players have enjoyed multiple-point games fueled by power. For his part, Montour was named NHL Third Star of the Week Monday for his three goals and three assists on the fruitful homestand.

Two: Sizing Up the Road Trip, Parts 1 and 2

Rest assured, Bylsman and his charges will not overlook Chicago Tuesday, but the trip gets rugged on subsequent nights. On Wednesday, the Kraken face West wild-card leader Minnesota (six standings points clear of next-wild card contender Vancouver) in the second half of back-to-back games Wednesday, then travel to Edmonton for a Saturday tilt against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company, who are still within a couple wins of passing Vegas for top seed in the Pacific Division. The Kraken fly back to Seattle late Saturday/early Sunday for an off-daybefore getting back in the plane Monday to face Calgary Tuesday. The Flames are just two points behind Vancouver in the wild-card chase. Seattle helped its division rivals in Friday’s home win over Utah, which is bunched with the VAN, CGY, and St. Louis within one or two standings points of the last Western Conference playoff spot going into Monday’s NHL action.

Three: Know the Foe: Donato Challenging CHI Scoring Leaders

Former Kraken forward Ryan Donato leads all Chicago goal scorers with a career-high 23 goals, 20 of which were produced at even strength. Donato is just one point (in two less games) behind Blackhawks scoring leaders, 19-year-old Connor Bedard (17 goals, 35 assists for 52 points) and veteran forward Teuvo Teravainen (15 G, 37 A, 52 points). Donato, a Kraken original signed as a free agent, was speculated as moving to a playoff contender at the trade deadline. Still with the 20-39-9 Chicago squad, media reports have surfaced that the two sides are negotiating a new deal to stop Donato from exploring free agency this summer. That contract will no doubt comfortably top his $2 million salary this season. Defenseman Seth Jones was traded, making young Alex Vlasic, who starred at Boston University, Chicago’s de facto No. 1 defenseman in just his second full season. The Seth Jones deal with Florida sent young goaltender Spencer Knight to the Blackhawks; he has a 2-2 mark and .928 save percent with CHI so far and is the likely starter Tuesday at United Center.