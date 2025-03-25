Kraken (30-36-5) at Flames (33-25-11) | 6:00 p.m.

One: Looking Back to Succeed Ahead

CALGARY – After Monday’s practice at Kraken Community Iceplex and before a short flight to Alberta, Seattle Dan Bylsma was clear on how to bounce back at Calgary after falling in a tight but high-scoring, high-chances game in Edmonton.

“I didn't particularly think we broke the puck out [of the defensive zone] very well,” said Bylsma. “It led to a lot of the turmoil in the game ... During 5-on-5 play we weren't executing the way we can, the way we we need to, to have success. That’s not the way we've been breaking the puck out over the last six or seven games. It is key for being able to play fast and being connected.”

Bylsma noted Calgary “can present a lot of problems on the forecheck and are heavy on the puck” to prevent opposing teams from exiting their end. The Kraken coach was crystal-clear with his better-breakouts message to his squad, said alternate captain Matty Beniers in his post-practice remarks to the media.

“We’re gonna have to do a lot better job of the pickups [securing and the sending the puck out of the D-zone] than last game, for sure,” said Beniers, expanding on how fans can identify a good breakout. “It just makes everything smoother. You’re making their ‘D’ turn back, go back to get the puck. You’re not playing as much defense, you’re not getting tired. It’s a trickle-down effect. When we're breaking out, well, we're playing with confidence. We're holding on to the puck. We're making that play up along the wall [keeping puck possession] instead of just shipping it out every time. And when you are beat a little bit, it’s about making the hard play and getting it out.”

Two: Chemistry in Line for Beniers and Finns?

The debut of Beniers centering Jani Nyman along with already-familiar linemate Kaapo Kakko was a rousing success in Edmonton. The trio generated several Grade-A scoring chances (a slot pass from Kakko to Nyman early and Nyman setting up Beniers in the middle period are two examples). The local Seattle media was naturally curious about how Beniers is appreciating his two Finnish wings, plus how communication is going.

“We're still working out kinks in the D-zone, getting in the right spots, and being able to communicate well,” said Beniers. “That's something I think we can just do better as a team, but especially as a line just talking better when we're coming back into D-zone, when we're in D-zone, even when we're in the O-zone, just talking to the guys, if they have time and space, knowing where to put the puck sometimes.”

Question to Beniers: Have you picked up any Finnish? Answer: “No, nothing, absolutely nothing [smiles, laughter]. Kap is our translator. He'll say something to Jani and then tell me what he said. I started saying something to Jani and Kap said, ‘I just told him.’ It’s fine. Kap has good English. Jani can speak English. He understands what we are saying. I might just talk a little fast sometimes. I guess maybe I slow it down sometimes. But Jani knows what he’s doing. He knows how to play hockey; he gets to great spots on the ice.”

Three: Know the Foe: Calgary’s Advantage in Playoff Chase

The Flames enter play Tuesday with three games in hand compared to St. Louis, which holds the second wild-card position with 81 points. Calgary sits at 77 points while Vancouver has 76 and Utah 75 – both of those teams will have played two more games as Vancouver is on the road in New Jersey and Utah is hosting Detroit.

All observers agree rookie goaltender and former Western Hockey League Everett Silvertips star Dustin Wolf is the biggest single reason why the Flames are hunting for a playoff spot. He has played 42 games, posting a record of 23-14-5 with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Flames’ bigger names among forwards are getting hot at the right time: Nazam Kadri (26 goals, 26 assists in 69 games) has goals in three straight games, including the overtime winner Saturday on the road against the New York Islanders. Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tying goal with less than four minutes left in regulation. Huberdeau has seven points in his last five games (3 G, 4 A).