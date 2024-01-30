Kraken (21-18-10) at Sharks (13-32-4) | 7:30 p.m.

One: Expansion Draft Originals Back Together and Producing

As select players on Kraken roster, such as goalie Joey Daccord and defenseman Will Borgen prove out GM Ron Francis’ long game with his choices in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, other choices that summer have turned out to be nothing short of brilliant from the first puck drop of the 2021-22 NHL regular season. Two of those choices, Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann, have clicked for the team and each other as linemates from their early days wearing the “S” on their jersey fronts. Lately, with an unfortunate injury suffered by Matty Beniers (since returned to the Kraken lineup), McCann has teamed up again with Eberle on a line with newly acquired Tomas Tatar plus their usual participation of McCann and Eberle on the same power play unit.

In Sunday’s home win over Columbus, McCann scored his 20th goal of the season on a slick pass from Eberle to make it 2-0 Seattle in the first period. A bit later in the same frame, Eberle scored his second goal of the night – and the game-winner—with McCann earning the primary assist this time around. Both have hot hands, Eberle with five goals in his last eight games and McCann riding his first-ever six-game point streak in nine seasons of NHL play.

“Those two and that line has been good,” said coach Dave Hakstol. “It’s a little bit different combination [with McCann moving back to center reminiscent of Season 1]. We obviously went to that line when we lost Matty for a few games up the middle. So Jared stepped in up the middle and that line showed chemistry early. We've stayed with him as they're continuing to produce, especially on the offensive side. They've done a pretty good job defensively. We’ve liked the line and stayed with the line.