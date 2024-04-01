Kraken (30-30-13) at Sharks (17-48-8) | 7:30 p.m.

One: Find the Rhythm
In their last game versus the Dallas Stars, the Kraken struggled to get into an offensive rhythm and owned just about 40-percent of all the shots taken on the ice. In his post-game comments, Dave Hakstol pointed to challenges coming out of the defensive zone and moving through the middle of the ice effectively to get to the attack zone as a big factor in being unable to establish an offensive rhythm. “We left a little bit on the table,” the head coach said.
The goal against San Jose will be a return to form for Seattle. This season, the Kraken have been among the best teams (currently ranking first overall) in controlled zone exit success and ranks eighteenth in zone entries. The team was uncharacteristically quiet versus Dallas with just a 47-percent entry rate compared to their season average of 54-percent. The Kraken have the experience and the ability to re-establish their transition game, but they will still need to be at their best against a Sharks team that ranks eighth overall this season in limiting opponents’ exit rate.