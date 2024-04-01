Kraken (30-30-13) at Sharks (17-48-8) | 7:30 p.m.

Two: Wright On

The Kraken announced Sunday that they had recalled Shane Wright for the second time this season (he played three games with the big club in early November). Wright, who was expected to join the team in San Jose, has had a productive rookie season in the AHL, playing with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The center has 20 goals and 23 assists across 56 games, playing mostly on a line that includes Ryan Winterton and has the second-most minutes together on the team. Wright is also a regular on the power play.

If Wright draws into the lineup, it’s fair to assume Hakstol will anticipate the same things he’s expected, and seen, from Logan Morrison and Winterton (the two other Firebird players now playing with the Kraken): to do what he can to affect the game.

Three: Know the Opponent: San Jose Sharks

This is a different looking roster than the Kraken have seen in their previous two outings against the Sharks. San Jose was active at the trade deadline sending Anthony Duclair, Radek Simek, Nikita Okhotiuk and Tomas Hertl to other teams and bringing in forward, Klim Kostin. But regardless of who is or isn’t on the roster, Seattle needs to be ready. While the Sharks have struggled to string together wins, they rebounded off a nine-game losing streak to shutout the Blues in St. Louis 4-0. Another wrinkle to watch for is special teams play. The Sharks draw the fewest penalties in the league but in the month of March, the power play converted at a rate of 29-percent – seventh best in the league. The Kraken won’t make it easy on them though – Seattle’s penalty kill was ninth best last month (82.9%).