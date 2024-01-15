Kraken (19-14-9) at Penguins (20-15-6) | 10:00 a.m.

One: Next Man (or Two) Up

Hard-luck forward Andre Burakovsky left Saturday’s 7-4 road win over Columbus in the first period, logging just 1:40 of time on ice. Center Matty Beniers didn’t return after a late second-period hit from 20-year-old third-year NHLer Cole Sillinger, who immediately had to answer to Vince Dunn, who has been making an impressive habit of sticking up for his teammates.

With Sunday’s off-day, there is no status update about the two Kraken standouts going into the early start in Pittsburgh. Seattle will likely need to rely on the depth scoring (and two-way play) that has fueled the current franchise-record nine-game winning streak and 13-game point streak. Kailer Yamamoto and Devin Shore were both healthy scratches Saturday and one if not both might well be in the lineup, probably on the fourth line. With Pierre-Edouard Bellemare still on the injury list, subbing for Beniers at center is a curious question Kraken fans won’t have to wait all day to find out how Dave Hakstol and the coaching staff make adjustments. Tye Kartye’s recent work at center will likely be a consideration and Shore is an NHL veteran who can slot in as needed. Check back on the Kraken app and website for any updates.

Two: Spreading the Scoring Wealth

At the halfway mark of the season, eleven Kraken skaters are projected to score goals in double digits. On this road trip, there have been 12 different goal scorers over the three victories with three players notching a pair of goals: Jared McCann (same game) plus Alex Wennberg and Tye Kartye (both have notched scores in back-to-back games). Seventeen different players have notched a point this past week.

Three: Know the Foe: Penguins Sixth in Metropolitan Division

The Penguins have lost two games in a row, but clawed back Saturday to earn a standings point, going into overtime. They are five games over NHL .500, but looking up in the divisional standings. Goalie Tristan Jarry was mostly responsible for that point, while Pittsburgh’s top line of future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby centering Jake Guentzel and Byran Rust has been consistent and productive all season. The seemingly ageless Crosby has 24 goals and 20 assists halfway through the year and Guentzel’s next goal will be his 20th to accompany his 27 assists to date. Fourth-liner Jeff Carter still has the scoring touch, logging three game-winning goals already. Ignore Pittsburgh’s place in the Metropolitan when the early puck is dropped.