Kraken (27-34-4) vs Canadiens (30-27-6) | 7:30 p.m.

One: Break in the New-Man

OK, it’s spelled Nyman, but right wing prospect Jani Nyman pronounces his last name “New-Man” – as in the old Seinfeld character. But there’s nothing comical about how 6-foot-4, 217-pound AHL rookie Nyman has been tuning up opposing goalies, scoring 26 times to sit tied for third spot in the entire league.

That goal total also leads all AHL rookies, so the Kraken are rewarding their 2022 second-round pick with a chance to test his explosive shot against NHL players. Nyman won’t even turn 21 until July and has scored in every league he’s played in - amassing 26 goals over 48 games in Finland’s top pro circuit a year ago.

This is another example of a future Kraken offense melding into shape, starting with their trio of centers in Chandler Stephenson, Shane Wright, and Matty Beniers, each surpassing the 35-point mark and sitting at Nos. 2, 4, and 6, respectively, in team scoring. That stability up the middle has led to a goals-per-game uptick for the team, now at 2.94 and 15th best in the NHL, compared to 2.61 and 29th best a season ago.

Nyman is the kind of pure goal-scoring threat the Kraken have needed, and so the quicker he finds his NHL legs, the sooner he can help boost those goal totals in coming seasons. Kraken coach Dan Bylsma expects to get him plenty of ice time at even strength and on the power play so he can perfect his skating and shot with the quicker NHL pace.

Nyman spent Tuesday’s practice playing alongside Jared McCann and Andre Burakovsky. So, it’s likely that Nyman gets a third line presence, probably with Wright centering and McCann on left wing.

Incidentally, the visiting Canadiens, who boast significant young scoring talent in guys such as Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, and Lane Hutson, are just behind the Kraken in goals per game at 2.92.

Two: Keep Them Hungry

One of the better aspects of the Kraken’s just-completed road trip was the play of a revamped fourth line. It helps that left wing Mikey Eyssimont just arrived via trade from Tampa Bay while center John Hayden was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley as was right wing Tye Kartye, and all are auditioning for future jobs.

In Kartye’s case, he was in the minors for a conditioning stint, although he’d been a healthy scratch prior – meaning the AHL assignment was likely more about getting his game going than any undisclosed injury. Prior to his goal on Saturday in Philadelphia, he hadn’t scored in more than three months.

Just like Kartye, both Eyssimont and Hayden are looking to make the most of what could be extended looks. Hayden is always seeking a way back to the NHL, while Eyssimont is an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, coming off a two-year, $1.6 million deal signed with the Lightning.

The Kraken’s fourth line changed big-time with last week’s trades of Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev. So, a strong showing down the stretch by any of Eyssimont, Hayden, or Kartye could change minds about how many new faces the Kraken need to bring in for next season.

Three: Know Your Foe

The Canadiens have been streaky all season, and it’s continued on this West Coast trip. They’d won five in a row since the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament break ahead of losing in overtime to Edmonton and then 1-0 in Calgary to start a trip that continued Tuesday night at Vancouver.

Still, this has looked like a much stronger squad of late than the one the Kraken blitzed 8-2 in Montreal back on Oct. 29.

Backup goalie Jakub Dobes, 23, a Czech native, will start this one after last playing in the tough Calgary loss. Dobes has had a good rookie season, going 6-3-1 with one shutout and a .913 save percentage in 11 outings.

The Kraken missed facing talented forward Patrik Laine back in late October and could again avoid him as he’s out with what the team has called a virus. Laine did skate with the Canadiens on Tuesday morning ahead of the Vancouver game and could still play Wednesday, depending on his health.