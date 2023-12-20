Kraken (10-14-9) at Kings (18-6-4) | 7 p.m.

Kraken at Los Angeles | 7 p.m., TNT, HBO Max, KJR 93.3 FM

One: Chalk Talk with Yanni

When Yanni Gourde talks with a media scrum, it’s clear he is a student of the game. After Saturday’s overtime loss to Los Angeles at Climate Pledge Arena, the alternate captain provided a succinct scouting report for what the Kraken must heed Wednesday in a return date with the Kings. Recall this a guy who when he faced a crossroads in his pro hockey career was considering it might be time to pursue an engineering degree to better support his family.

“It’s their neutral-zone forecheck,” said Gourde, referring to the LA forwards who are aggressive about winning back pucks before opponents gain the offensive zone. “They're pretty efficient at it. On our routes [from the Kraken end to the offensive zone], they know what to do ... they are a very structured team that way. Probably one of the best-structured teams we’ve seen all year.”

It’s a telling point to watch neutral-zone play Wednesday as the Kraken look to build off back-to-back comeback games in which they scored late in regulation to earn standings points against teams clearly bound for the playoffs in the Western Conference side of the bracket...

Two: Larsson Goes Long

As 82 NHL regular-season games unfurl for the Kraken and their fans, there’s lots to process, celebrate, ponder, cheer, and more. The milestones for players and the franchise are plentiful. It’s worth pausing on the Kraken brass deciding defenseman Adam Larsson was to be the team’s pick from Edmonton, signing him in the exclusive free agency window afforded to an expansion team. He’s been everything GM Ron Francis and assistant GM and VP Ricky Olczyk wanted in a No. 1 defenseman. And this season he appears even more zealous about adding offensive contributions to his formidable resume as a defender.

The alternate captain played his 300th consecutive game Saturday and scored the opening goal. Then Monday he played his usual heavy minutes in what was his 800th regular season game for New Jersey, Edmonton, and now Seattle. We’re lucky to have him on and off the ice.

Three: Know the Foe: Comparing Kings’ Home-Away Record

Los Angeles has turned around from a recent three-game losing streak, now back to winning the last two contests (Kraken in nine-round shootout Saturday and a solid 4-1 road win over San Jose Tuesday). The Kings have several games in hand in their chase after Vegas and surprising Vancouver for the Pacific Division lead. They have mixed young talent with remarkable veterans who don’t show drop-offs in their games, namely center Anze Kopitar and defenseman Drew Doughty. They also have a 5-5-3 home record this season, compared to 13-1-1 on the road. You find hope and opportunity where you can find it.