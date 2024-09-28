Watch
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.
The Kraken head to Edmonton to face the Oilers on second leg of back-to-back games before playing in Calgary on Monday.
One: Some momentum for Grubauer
Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer hasn’t played since last Sunday’s 6-1 defeat against Calgary in which he allowed four goals on 19 shots, but he was first off the ice Saturday morning and should start tonight. There were breakdowns in front of Grubauer ahead of those goals, but he'll be looking to generate some positive momentum heading into the regular season.
Grubauer’s first three regular seasons with the Kraken started off rough, the past two of them hampered by injury. The team is now halfway through its preseason contests with Joey Daccord having seen the most time in goal and going the distance in Friday’s win over Vancouver. Grubauer and Daccord are expected to push each other all season for the No. 1 slot, so what happens this next time out could largely determine which of the pair will be in goal for the season opener and the bulk of early assignments.
Two: Take cohesion on the road
Friday’s win was the best example yet of the Kraken finding some rhythm within the systems outlined by head coach Dan Bylsma. And they’ll look to establish more of that at Rogers Place, an arena where they’ve only won once in eight all-time matchups, both regular season and exhibition.
The Oilers came within a victory of a Stanley Cup title last spring and should have a 50-50 split of regulars and hopefuls out there for a prized Saturday night home game in Canada. The Oilers’ projected top line trio of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman is expected to make its competitive debut. This should be a good test of whether the Kraken’s defensemen in tonight’s lineup – especially projected regular season starters Ryker Evans and Will Borgen and potential seventh defenseman Josh Mahura -- can both thwart the high-flying Oilers’ attack and generate offense out of their own end through cohesion with forwards.
Three: Late roster push continues
We’ve seen a real battle for what could be a final fourth line spot or an extra forward’s role depending on how many of those the Kraken keep once preseason ends. Ryan Winterton continued his push with a goal in Friday’s win on the heels of Ben Meyers also scoring in Tuesday’s loss to Vancouver. And don’t forget the physical contributions of John Hayden in that rugged, fight-filled Tuesday contest.
All three were part of the Saturday morning skate group and should be in tonight’s lineup. Any extra forward spots on the roster will likely be filled by one of those three. At the very least, whoever shows best the remainder of camp from this trio could be the first AHL played recalled if there’s an early injury to a Kraken forward.