3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Predators | 5 p.m.

One: Convert Scoring Chances into Goals

NASHVILLE – Despite Tuesday’s final score, Coach Dave Hakstol said post-game he liked the number of scoring chances his squad generated against the defending Stanley Cup champs in Vegas, especially early when the Kraken controlled play in the first seven minutes with lots of offensive zone time and five shots on goal compared to none for VGK.

“Early in the hockey game we needed to execute a little bit better on a couple of our scoring chances,” said Hakstol. "We had a couple of missed nets on real good opportunities ... We didn’t finish.”

Converting those chances into an early lead would be a good trend to start Thursday here in Nashville. And no matter when the chances come, Hakstol identified two or three “areas to clean up”: Better transition from defense to offense in all zones, better execution “in and around the net” and “getting to a couple more rebounds earlier.”

Two: Breaking Through on the Power Play

Seattle was 0-for-4 the with man-advantage Tuesday with 11 total minutes of powerplay time. Three two-minute minors and one five-minute major penalty for a Brett Howden illegal hit to the head that sent Brandon Tanev to the locker room (Howden was suspended for two games on Wednesday). Seattle fired 11 shots during the power plays, the majority on the five-minute major, but the Kraken units could not solve goalie Adin Hill.

Dave Hakstol and his players on both power play units worked frequently during the preseason and have faith in the skill set and scoring prowess, something alternate captain Jordan Eberle pointed out Tuesday. For his part, Jared McCann, who scored the Kraken’s only goal during 5-on-5 play, echoed those sentiments and had ideas on how to break through on the scoreboard: “We had a lot of good chances, but I think we can be a little bit better in the breakouts to get in their zone and have more control. We’re trying a new look and we're just trying to keep building on it.”

Three: Know the Foe: Trotz New GM in Nashville

Original and long-time head coach of Nashville, Barry Trotz, returns as general manager and only the second GM in franchise history after David Poile’s retirement. Trotz has some promising young players, such as Luke Evangelista and Tommy Novak (both were high producers in the final months of last season and played on the third line in Nashville’s one-goal loss in Tampa Bay Tuesday). Filip Forsberg is a legit first-line wing and newcomer and Cup champion Ryan O’Reilly is his center. O’Reilly, along with D Luke Schenn and F Gustav Nyqvist, are character signings that appear to be a Trotz move to boost a winning, hard-nosed culture.