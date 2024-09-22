3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken | 7 p.m.

By Geoff Baker /
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken

One: Talent Show: Best time for Kraken prospects to show stuff

Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma was clear Saturday that some of the youngest prospects dressing for Sunday’s preseason game might not get a look beyond that contest. “For some of the younger players it might be only one or two (games) that they have an opportunity,” he said. “The exhibition games are an opportunity for them to show as an individual what they can do.”

The Kraken have yet to officially release their game roster, but two of the three practice groups scrimmaged Saturday, with Bylsma hinting: “Potentially, if you don’t read too much into it, the rest of the guys will get a chance tomorrow (Sunday) -- in a real one.”

That means the No. 8 overall draft pick from this past summer, center Berkly Catton, could be out there against the Flames. Same with the three 2nd round wingers from 2022 in reigning WHL scoring champion Jagger Firkus, OHL scoring champion David Goyette and Finnish pro league rookie sensation Jani Nyman. None have seen even full-time AHL action yet so this would be a nice test for them.

Two: Cohesive trios: New linemates seek chemistry

The Kraken could have several new forward lines and we should see some here. If Bylsma’s hint about who will play holds true, fans could get an initial look at the Tye Kartye-Shane Wright-Jordan Eberle combination.

Not to mention, center Matty Beniers, having packed on at least 10 pounds of solid muscle this summer, is also in that same practice group so this could be a chance to see how he looks digging for pucks and positioning himself to score with a more solid frame.

Three: Know The Foe: A Wolf in Flames clothing

Onetime Everett Silvertips star goalie Dustin Wolf is making the trip and should see action. He played his only game against the Kraken at Climate Pledge last preseason, allowing five goals on 29 shots. He’s favored to claim the No. 1 goalie job in Calgary over Dan Vladar now that Jacob Markstrom is in New Jersey.

We won’t be seeing forward Martin Pospisil, who de facto ended Vince Dunn’s season with a hit from behind the last time the Kraken and Flames played back in March. Pospisil has moved back to his natural center position between Jonathan Huberdeau and free agent signing Anthony Mantha, so he gets to skip the early camp trip along with those vets and avoid potential fireworks here.

