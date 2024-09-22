3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken | 7 p.m.

One: Talent Show: Best time for Kraken prospects to show stuff

Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma was clear Saturday that some of the youngest prospects dressing for Sunday’s preseason game might not get a look beyond that contest. “For some of the younger players it might be only one or two (games) that they have an opportunity,” he said. “The exhibition games are an opportunity for them to show as an individual what they can do.”

The Kraken have yet to officially release their game roster, but two of the three practice groups scrimmaged Saturday, with Bylsma hinting: “Potentially, if you don’t read too much into it, the rest of the guys will get a chance tomorrow (Sunday) -- in a real one.”

That means the No. 8 overall draft pick from this past summer, center Berkly Catton, could be out there against the Flames. Same with the three 2nd round wingers from 2022 in reigning WHL scoring champion Jagger Firkus, OHL scoring champion David Goyette and Finnish pro league rookie sensation Jani Nyman. None have seen even full-time AHL action yet so this would be a nice test for them.