Kraken Finishing On High Note With Big Hopes Ahead 

On a mid-October night seemingly a hockey lifetime ago in Minnesota, newly minted team captain Jordan Eberle helped the Kraken overcome three regulation deficits, then a fourth in a shootout to ultimately defeat the hometown Wild for their first victory of the season.

It was only the seventh shootout win in franchise history, coming against a Wild team now playoff-bound. Eberle scored his first two goals of the season ahead of nabbing the shootout winner and his Kraken seemed on their way to re-establishing themselves as a playoff contender.

But Eberle has scored only seven more goals since, courtesy of a November pelvic injury that sidelined him for three months. Of the team’s 34 wins since, nine have come in the past five weeks alone since the March 7 trade deadline in a season long done by the time that date rolled around.

Which leads to irritation for Eberle and his teammates as well as hope: A strong conviction the team’s 9-7-2 mark seen since early March is a truer indicator of the Kraken’s ability than the inconsistent, sputtering facsimile on-display prior.

“For me, it’s just disappointing,” said Eberle, whose team concludes its fourth ever campaign Tuesday night at home against the Los Angeles Kings. “You had expectations of being in a playoff spot or at least fighting for a playoff spot. And with our talent – the defensive corps that we have, the depth that we have – the simple answer is it’s disappointing.

“The optimistic part is the last month that we’ve played, I find we’re creating more and that we’re playing more together as a team. It feels more like a team in here. And that’s the positive part of it.”

And that could also mean the difference between a Kraken team requiring major overhauls and one a mere couple of summer additions away from being right back up with the scary teams. It was just two seasons ago the Kraken made a 40-point standings leap, knocked off the defending champion Colorado Avalanche and came a victory away from qualifying for the Western Conference Final.